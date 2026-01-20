 BCCI Set To Demote Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma To Grade B Category In Central Contracts Overhaul: Reports
BCCI Set To Demote Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma To Grade B Category In Central Contracts Overhaul: Reports

The BCCI is planning a major overhaul of its central contracts, which could see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma moved from the elite A+ category to Grade B. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has proposed scrapping the A+ tier, retaining only A, B and C categories, with a final decision expected at the upcoming Apex Council meeting.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning a significant revamp of its central contracts system, which could see batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma moved out of the elite tier and placed in Grade B in the next annual retainership list.

According to reports, the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar has proposed scrapping the current Grade A+ category, which carries the highest retainership fee, and retaining only three categories: A, B and C. If the board approves the plan at its upcoming Apex Council meeting, Kohli and Rohit, who have been A+ contract holders, would be reclassified into Grade B.

Kohli and Rohit currently play only One Day Internationals (ODIs) after stepping away from Test and T20 formats, a factor likely influencing their potential downgrade under the new structure. The move would reflect their current role as limited-format specialists rather than multi-format players.

A final decision on the restructuring and grading of players’ contracts will be taken after discussions at the upcoming BCCI Apex Council meeting, ahead of the next contract cycle announcement.

