IND Vs NZ T20I Series: Schedule, Venues, Full Squads In India's Final Series Before ICC T20 World Cup 2026

India Face Packed Schedule Ahead Of 2026 T20 World Cup | ANI

India will look to avenge their ODI series loss against New Zealand when the 5-match T20I series kicks off in Nagpur on Wednesday. The IND vs NZ T20 series marks India's final bilateral arrangement ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With a near full strength side, captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir will aim to plug any gaps ahead of the tournament.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who were rested for the ODI series, are back in the side though Washington Sundar has been ruled out. Tilak Varma is also unavailable for the first three games post his abdominal surgery. Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi have been added to the squad as cover.

IND vs NZ T20I Series Schedule

1st T20I - Wednesday, January 21 - Nagpur

2nd T20I - Friday, January 23 - Raipur

3rd T20I - Sunday, January 25 - Guwahati

4th T20I - Wednesday, January 28 - Vishakhapatnam

5th T20I - Saturday, January 31 - Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs NZ Live Streaming

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs NZ T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar. Toss will be held at 6:30 PM IST.

IND vs NZ Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (first 3 games), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand (first 3 games): Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.