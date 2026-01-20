 'Won't Bow Down To Pressure..': Bangladesh Sports Adviser Rejects Claims Of Jan 21 Deadline, Remains Firm On No India Travel For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
HomeSports'Won't Bow Down To Pressure..': Bangladesh Sports Adviser Rejects Claims Of Jan 21 Deadline, Remains Firm On No India Travel For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

In a fresh twist, Bangladesh's sports adviser has once again iterated the country's stance of not travelling to India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Amid reports that ICC had set a January 21 deadline to confirm participation, BCB have denied those claims suggesting it won't bow down to pressure, citing Pakistan's example.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Bangladesh were | Image: ANI/X

Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul has once again made headlines amid the ongoing controversy regarding the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. BCB have maintained their stance of not travelling to India for the tournament next month citing 'security risks'. ICC have given assurances and as per reports, asked BCB to confirm their participation by January 21.

Despite the threat of being replaced in the competition, Bangladesh remain firm on their stance. Nazrul speaking to reporters suggested that the country won't bow down to pressure from either BCCI or ICC.

"If the ICC bows to pressure from the Indian Cricket Board and tries to impose pressure on us by setting unreasonable conditions, we will not accept those conditions," Nazrul said.

ICC have assured Bangladesh that there remains no specific threat to their squad during their matches. The same remains for all teams participating in the tournament. Bangladesh had also offered a group swap with Ireland, who play all their games in Sri Lanka. However, both ICC and Cricket Ireland declined that request.

ICC have left the decision to BCB to decide their fate. Should they opt to boycott, the world body will name a replacement for the tournament. As things stand, Scotland would likely replace Bangladesh should they not play.

article-image

BCB have denied any deadline set on them. BCB Director and media committee chairman Amzad Hussain confirmed that while the two parties held talks, there were no discussions on a deadline. Even during face to face talks in Dhaka, BCB re-iterated their stance of not travelling to India.

Nazrul meanwhile added that the expectation to travel to India was un-reasonable from BCCI and ICC. He cited the Pakistan example, who will play all their matches in Sri Lanka as per their agreement.

