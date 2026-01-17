 IND Vs BAN Handshake Row: BCB Clarify Stance After ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Drama, Says Incident Was 'Completely Unintentional'
IND Vs BAN Handshake Row: BCB Clarify Stance After ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Drama, Says Incident Was 'Completely Unintentional'

Bangladesh Cricket Board have released a statement after stand-in captain Zawad Abrar and India's Ayush Mhatre did not shake hands during toss in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 clash between the two times. While India and Pakistan have adopted a no handshake approach to their games, the same was not the intention of BCB, who put down the incident to a 'lapse in concentration'.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Ayush Mhatre and Zawad Abrar did not shake hands at the toss during their ICC U19 World Cup 2026 clash in Bulwayo | Image Credits: X/BCB

Bangladesh have put down the absence of a handshake between the captains during the IND vs BAN U19 World Cup match down to a 'lapse in concentration'. India captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar did not shake hands at the toss. That incident drew sharp reactions given the recent bilateral tensions and the ongoing ICC T20mWorld Cup controversy.

“The BCB wishes to clarify that the absence of a handshake with the opposition captain was completely unintentional and resulted from a momentary lapse in concentration. There was no intent whatsoever to show discourtesy or disregard towards the opposition,“ BCB said in a statement on X.

With regular captain Azizul Hakim sidelined by illness, vice-captain Zawad Abrar represented Bangladesh at the toss, where he did not shake hands with India skipper Ayush Mhatre. The incident drew attention before the start of play, which was delayed by rain, with Bangladesh electing to field first after winning the toss.

“The Board has viewed the matter with due seriousness, as upholding the spirit of cricket and respect for opponents is a fundamental prerequisite for representing Bangladesh at any level and immediately advised the team management accordingly.

“The players have also been reminded of their responsibility to maintain the highest standards of sportsmanship, camaraderie and mutual respect in all interactions with opposing teams. The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains fully committed to the values of cricket, both on and off the field,” said the BCB in its statement.

Similar situations occurred in last year’s senior Men’s T20 Asia Cup when India and Pakistan captains did not shake hands at the toss in all three games. The episode comes amid wider strains in cricketing ties between Bangladesh and India. The BCB is seeking to avoid playing its Men’s T20 World Cup fixtures in India, especially after the BCCI requested IPL three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad for the 2026 season.

