 IND Vs BAN, U19 World Cup 2026: Suryavanshi, Kundu Fifties, Malhotra 4-fer Hand Mhatre & Co Win In Rain-Hit Encounter
India clinched a come from behind over Bangladesh in a rain-hit encounter at the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu slammed 50s to guide India to a competitive 238. Bangladesh were cruising in their chase before a rain intervention reduced the target to 165. Vihaan Malhotra forced a collapse with a 4-wicket haul to seal a nervy 18-run win.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
article-image

The match was marred by constant rain interruption with India eventually sealing the game. Batting first, India were in a spot of bother having lost Ayush Mhatre and Vedant Trivedi early. Vihaan Malhotra also departed early leaving India reeling at 53/3.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was at his destructive best even as the rest of the batting order struggled. After the fall of Vihaan, Suryavanshi cut down on his attacking instincts. He struck a 30-ball half-century before joining hands with Abhigyan Kundu.

Kundu turned into a crisis man of sorts for the India Colts. India lost Suryavanshi and Harsh Pangalia to go down to 119/5. Ambrish had a brief stay in the middle before another mini collapse.

Kundu kept his calm and kept rotating strike, striking a vital half-century. It was his 80 that guided India to a competitive 238 batting first. For Bangladesh, fast bowler Al Fahad picked up a five-wicket haul.

article-image

Chasing 239, Bangladesh lost a wicket in the first over. However, No.3 Mohammed Azizul Tamim kept Bangladesh in the hunt with a gritty half-century. The Tigers were cruising at 105/2 when rain forced another long delay.

The intervention meant the target was reduced to 165, with Bangladesh needing more than a run a ball. The scoreboard pressure got to them as they lost wickets in a heap. Vihaan Malhotra was the star of the show, picking up 4 wickets in a match turning spell.

