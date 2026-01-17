 IND Vs BAN, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Records Once Again, Slams Gritty Half-Century |Video
Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi set a new benchmark once again in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. The 14-year-old smashed a gritty half-century in the IND vs BAN clash at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Suryavanshi was a rare shining light in an insipid batting display, setting the record for the youngest to score a half-century in U19 World Cups.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed yet another age-group record as he continues his meteoric rise in cricket. Playing for the India at the ICC U19 World Cup 2026, the left-hander smashed a fine half-century in the game against Bangladesh. The Rajasthan Royals star stroked a sensational 72 off just 67 balls at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

At 14, Suryavanshi becomes the youngest to score a half-century in ICC U19 World Cups. He breaks a 12-year-old record set by Shahidullah Kamal of Afghanistan against the West Indies during the 2014 World Cup.

Youngest to register a 50-plus score at Men's U19 World Cup

14y 296d - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (IND19) vs BAN19, Bulawayo, 2026

Steal OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sophie Turner's Latest Series Online?
Steal OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sophie Turner's Latest Series Online?
IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here
IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Detailed Weather Forecast Ahead Of Race Day
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Detailed Weather Forecast Ahead Of Race Day

15y 19d - Shahidullah Kamal (AFG19) vs WI19, Dubai (ICCA 2), 2014

15y 92d - Babar Azam (PAK19) vs WIU19, Palmerston North, 2010

15y 125d - Perwez Malikzai (AFG19) vs Fiji19, Cox's Bazar, 2016

15y 132d - Sharad Vesawkar (NEP19) vs ENG19, Chattogram, 2004

Suryavanshi has taken the world of cricket by storm ever since breaking onto the scene last year. He has scored centuries in senior and junior cricket, defying skills well beyond his age. The 14-year-old has the fastest century in IPL history by an Indian.

He scored tons in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the in the U19 team's tour of South Africa earlier this year. Such has been his onslaught, the left-hander was retained by his franchise Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026.

'10 Sixes In 24 Balls': Captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi Goes BERSERK In IND Vs SA U19 Clash Ahead Of...
Earlier in the day, India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh U19 vice-skipper Zawad Abrar skipped the customary pre-match handshake before their Group B encounter in Bulawayo.

Traditionally regarded as a symbol of sportsmanship and mutual respect, the pre-game handshake was noticeably absent between the two young leaders, a gesture that quickly went viral on social media.

