TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Detailed Weather Forecast Ahead Of Race Day

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 is expected to take place under favourable weather conditions, offering runners and spectators a pleasant race-day experience. With the event scheduled for the early hours of Sunday morning, the forecast suggests mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures, ideal for long-distance running on Mumbai’s iconic streets.

At 5:00 AM, when the full and half marathons begin, the weather is likely to be mostly clear with temperatures around 21°C. Humidity will be relatively high at 77 per cent, but light northerly winds at about 6 km/h should help keep conditions manageable for runners at the start.

By 7:00 AM, the skies are expected to remain clear, with temperatures dipping slightly to 20°C. Although humidity may rise to around 82 per cent, gentle winds from the north will continue, providing some relief as participants settle into their race rhythm.

As the morning progresses, conditions are forecast to turn sunnier. Around 9:00 AM, temperatures are expected to climb to 22°C, while humidity drops to 71 per cent. Winds from the north-northwest at nearly 9 km/h should create a mild breeze, making conditions more comfortable for runners still on the course.

By 11:00 AM, the weather is likely to be sunny and warm, with temperatures reaching 24°C and humidity falling further to 62 per cent. These conditions should be pleasant for spectators and for runners completing later stages of the event. Overall, the weather forecast points to an excellent race day for the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, with no major disruptions expected from the elements.

Record Participation

This 21st edition of the Mumbai Marathon is expected to draw a record number of participants, with more than 69,000 registered runners including on‑ground and virtual entries, a milestone reflecting the event’s growing popularity.

Live Coverage & Viewing

Fans and supporters across India can watch the marathon live, the event will be broadcast on Sony Sports channels and streamed on the SonyLIV app, bringing every memorable moment directly to viewers at home.

Supporting Arrangements

The city’s transport services, including early‑morning metro trains, are scheduled to run ahead of usual hours to help runners and spectators reach key points along the route with ease.

Whether you’re running, cheering from the roadside or tuning in online, Mumbai Marathon 2026 promises a vibrant celebration of fitness, endurance and community spirit in the heart of India’s financial capital.