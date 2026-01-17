Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Can Running A Marathon Put Your Heart In Danger? Cardiologist Lists Symptoms To Watch Out For During The Run

Canva

Are you planning to run the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026? Are your preps in place? Is this the first-time you will be running the marathon? Dr Rahul Gupta, Director & Cardiologist at Mumbai's Gleneagles Hospital gives us a lowdown of what to expect from your heart while running a marathon.

He mentions essential health tests that should be done prior to participating in the marathon, how much can runners exert themselves what should they do if they notice any health issues, and how one can have a smooth recovery and reset post the marathon.

How much can one exert during a marathon? How will runners know when to stop?

Before a marathon, proper training, hydration, and a heart check-up are essential to protect heart health. Moreover, make sure to take tests to understand heart health.

During the run, pace yourself and avoid sudden overexertion, especially if you are not a seasoned runner. It is necessary to discontinue immediately if you experience symptoms such as intense chest pain, dizziness, breathlessness, extreme fatigue, or even palpitations. These can mean your heart is in danger. So, exercise caution while running.

Which are the tests to undertake before running a marathon?

Before running a marathon, basic heart tests are recommended for first-time or middle-aged runners. Opt for blood pressure measurement, ECG, echocardiography, and a treadmill stress test to know how well your heart can respond to exertion. Those with diabetes, hypertension, and a family history of heart disease may need a more detailed evaluation. Timely screening will be important for marathon runners.

Read Also TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Top 5 Health Tests To Do Before Participating In The Mega Event

Canva

Is it possible to run a marathon without preparation?

Running a marathon without proper preparation is not safe and is strongly discouraged. It is not at all a good idea to do so, as you are risking your heart and health. A marathon involves preparations from six months to a year. Don't decide to run a marathon two-three months before the race. Lack of training can overload the heart and muscles, increasing the risk of injury, dehydration, and serious cardiac events. Marathon running involves stamina, endurance, and good strength. Proper practice will prevent the risk of injuries and even muscle tightness, improve range of motion, aid in quick recovery, and good performance.

Don't just participate in the marathon only because your friend or any family member is doing so. You have to understand your body’s limitations, as everyone's fitness level is different. If you wish to participate in a marathon, prepare well in advance, at least for a year.

How can one prevent fatigue during a marathon?

Fatigue during a marathon can be prevented by proper training, staying well hydrated, and maintaining balanced nutrition before and during the run. Pacing yourself, adequate sleep, and listening to your body's warning signs are equally important to avoid exhaustion.

Is it advisable to wear a heart monitor?

First-time runners or those with risk factors may opt for a heart monitor to track heart rate in real time and alert runners from overexerting themselves, allowing them to slow down or stop before serious problems occur.

Canva

What's the best way to recover smoothly post a marathon?

Post-marathon, cool down gradually. Rehydrate well, and have a balanced diet. Taking enough rest, stretch, and listen to your body over the next few days to recover faster. Don't try to do any strenuous activities immediately after the marathon. Relax and rest well.

Does running a marathon put a strain on your heart? How do you maintain good heart health post the marathon?

Running a marathon may temporarily pressurise the heart, particularly if the body is not well prepared. So make sure to follow heart-healthy practices such as proper recovery by resting, hydrating yourself, consuming nutritious meals, getting adequate sleep, and doing regular health check-ups to monitor heart health.