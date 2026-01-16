Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Guide: Runners, This Is The Best Gear To Wear & Here's What Can Be Avoided

Representative image | Canva

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 is just around the corner, and as race day approaches this Sunday, January 18, anticipation is running high. With thousands set to participate in one of Asia's premier running events, runners are busy preparing for the big day.

Whether you’re chasing a personal best or running purely for the experience, what you wear on race day can make or break your run. Mumbai's early-morning humidity, long distances and packed routes demand smart, comfort-first choices.

So, to help you plan better, here's a simple, no-fuss guide to help you dress right and avoid common mistakes on race day.

What to wear for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026

Breathable running top

Choose a lightweight, moisture-soaking T-shirt or vest. Technical fabrics help keep sweat away from your skin and reduce chafing. Stick to tried-and-tested race tees or performance wear you’ve trained in.

Comfortable running shorts or tights

Opt for shorts, capris or tights that don't ride up or rub. Flat seams and a snug (but not tight) fit are key, especially for longer distances like the half or full marathon.

Well-broken-in running shoes

This is non-negotiable. Wear shoes you've already trained in for weeks. Cushioned and supportive shoes suited to your gait will help you stay injury-free and comfortable.

Sweat-wicking socks

Invest in good-quality running socks. They prevent blisters far better than cotton and keep your feet dry throughout the run.

Light accessories

A cap or visor can help block early sunlight, while sunglasses protect your eyes. And do not skip sunscreen before leaving your house.

Anti-chafing essentials

Use petroleum jelly or anti-chafing balms on friction-prone areas like thighs, underarms and feet.

What you should avoid wearing

Brand-new clothes or shoes

Race day is not the time to experiment. New gear can cause blisters, rashes and discomfort. So, stick to ones you've tried and tested.

Cotton clothing

Cotton traps sweat, becomes heavy and increases the risk of chafing, so you should avoid it completely.

Heavy accessories

Bulky watches, jewellery, belts or bags can weigh you down and distract you during the run. Carry smart gadgets and items only essential during the run.

Tight or loose fits

Overly tight clothes restrict movement, while loose ones can cause friction. Balance is key.

Unfamiliar gadgets

Avoid testing new earphones, armbands or hydration packs on race day, as it can distract and lead to discomfort during the run.

Run smart, dress right and soak in the incredible energy of this year's Mumbai Marathon. Good luck and happy running!