Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: 7 Top Gadgets Every Runner Should Consider Buying

With the excitement building for the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, set to take place this Sunday on January 18, thousands of runners are gearing up for one of Asia's premier distance-running events. As marathon running continues to surge in popularity across India, enthusiasts are increasingly relying on cutting-edge gadgets to optimise their training, performance, and recovery.

While smartwatches and phones can monitor your progress effectively, there are a host of other devices that make your running experience 10x better. The devices listed below are great for content creation, recovery while training, and one even helps in tackling the AQI problem in Mumbai currently.

Here is a curated selection of top gadgets tailored for marathon runners, each offering unique benefits and use cases0.

1. Shokz Openrun Pro 2 - Rs. 17,999

Shokz Openrun Pro 2 |

This bone conduction headphone allows runners to enjoy music or podcasts while remaining aware of their surroundings, a crucial safety feature during outdoor training. It features DualPitch technology for enhanced bass and clear sound, up to 12 hours of battery life, IP55 water resistance, and a lightweight, secure fit that stays in place even during intense runs. Ideal for marathon preparation, it minimises vibrations and offers custom EQ modes for personalised audio. Also, a big plus point is the physical touch buttons, and not those filmsy touch sensors.

Buy here: Link

2. DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro - Rs. 36,990

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro |

Perfect for capturing training sessions or race-day moments, this action camera delivers stunning 4K/120fps video with a 1/1.3-inch sensor for excellent low-light performance. Its 360-degree HorizonSteady stabilisation ensures smooth footage during runs, while the waterproof design (up to 18 metres) and up to 4 hours of battery life make it reliable in various conditions. Runners can use it for analysing form or sharing adventures, with dual touchscreens for easy operation on the go.

Buy here: Link

3. Coros External Heart Rate Monitor - Rs. 9,490

Coros External Heart Rate Monitor |

This arm-worn monitor provides precise heart rate data, surpassing wrist-based trackers for accuracy during high-intensity runs. It features an advanced sensor, auto-wear detection for seamless startup, a comfortable breathable band, and Bluetooth connectivity to up to three devices like watches or apps. With 38 hours of battery life, it's perfect for marathon training to monitor zones and prevent overexertion.

Buy here: Link

4. Theragun Mini - Rs. 19,999

Theragun Mini |

A compact percussion massager that aids recovery by targeting muscle knots and soreness after long runs. It offers three speeds, three foam attachments for customised therapy, QuietForce technology for silent operation, and a portable design that's 20 percent smaller than previous models. With deep tissue relief, it helps runners reduce cramps, improve circulation, and prepare for the next session efficiently.

Buy here: Link

5. Electric Shoe Dryer - Rs. 3,077

Electric Shoe Dryer |

This handy device quickly dries sweaty shoes post-run, preventing odour and bacterial buildup for better foot health during marathon prep. It uses hot air circulation with constant temperature control for even drying without damage, a foldable design for portability, and versatility for various footwear types. Ideal for runners in humid climates, it extends shoe life and ensures comfort for daily training.

Buy here: Link

6. Normatec 3 - Rs. 99,749

Normatec 3 |

An advanced leg recovery system using dynamic air compression to reduce soreness and boost circulation after gruelling runs. It features seven intensity levels, ZoneBoost for targeted areas like calves, and Bluetooth app control for custom sessions. Portable with an internal battery, it's excellent for marathon runners seeking faster recovery, improved mobility, and reduced fatigue.

Buy here: Link

7. Atovio Pebble Wearable Air Purifier - Rs. 3,499

This portable purifier creates a clean air zone around the wearer, neutralising up to 90% of pollutants like PM2.5 and allergens in minutes. With 35-50 hours of battery life, a lightweight neck-worn design, and USB-C charging, it's great for runners in polluted urban areas, alleviating respiratory issues and enhancing breathing during long-distance training.

Buy here: Link