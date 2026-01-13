Mumbai Marathon 2026: Complete Route Explained, Key Roads, Turns & Challenge Zones |

The full marathon of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 will begin at 5.00 am from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, with runners covering the official distance of 42.195 kilometres before finishing at Mumbai Gymkhana on MG Road. The early morning race will take participants through South Mumbai, the Coastal Road, Bandra Worli Sea Link, central Mumbai and back, offering a demanding yet scenic city loop.

South Mumbai opening leg

From CSMT, runners will proceed straight along DN Road, passing the Fountain area before entering Veer Nariman Road. The route then turns through Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Marg, Madam Cama Road and Maharishi Karve Road, weaving through the Fort business district before returning to Veer Nariman Road near Eros Cinema. A series of turns and a U turn at Hutatma Rajguru Chowk follows, allowing the field to spread out before heading towards Marine Drive.

Marine Drive and Chowpatty stretch

Runners will continue along NS Bose Road and Madam Cama Road, with a U turn near the Oberoi Hotel, before entering Marine Drive. The Queen’s Necklace remains one of the most recognisable sections of the race, offering flat roads and open views up to Chowpatty. From here, the course turns towards Babulnath and Kemps Corner Flyover, before heading in the direction of Haji Ali Junction.

Coastal Road and Sea Link challenge

The route then shifts onto the Coastal Road, where runners will continue northbound before merging towards the Bandra Worli Sea Link. After crossing the toll plaza, participants switch carriageways and head back southbound towards Bandra Causeway. A right turn near the Mother and Son statue leads runners into Mahim, marking one of the most physically demanding sections due to the incline and exposed conditions.

Central Mumbai and Worli loop

From Mahim Church, the route continues through Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg, passing Hinduja Hospital, Shivaji Park and Siddhivinayak Temple. Runners then proceed along Dr Annie Besant Road, crossing key junctions including Century Bazaar, Sasmira Institute and Worli Police Station. A turn at Podar Junction leads to Worli Seaface, followed by a U turn near Worli Dairy, testing mental endurance as runners approach the later stages.

Final return to South Mumbai

The last leg brings runners back onto the Coastal Road, heading southbound towards Haji Ali. After navigating Bhulabhai Desai Road, Pedder Road and NS Patkar Marg, the course returns to Marine Drive. The closing kilometres pass through Veer Nariman Road and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Marg, before the race concludes at Mumbai Gymkhana on MG Road.

A demanding city showcase

The marathon route highlights Mumbai’s coastal transformation and historic core, combining long flat stretches with select elevation challenges, particularly at the Sea Link and central Mumbai sections.

