 Omar Abdullah To Run TATA Mumbai Marathon at 55; Jammu & Kashmir CM Takes Procam Slam Challenge
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will run the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 on January 18. He was seen collecting his BIB kit at the Get Active Expo and interacting with runners. The 55-year-old is also attempting the Procam Slam challenge, requiring completion of four major Indian races within strict cut-off timings.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah To Participate In TATA Mumbai Marathon, Collects BIB Kit At Get Fit Expo

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is all set to participate in the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026, adding a notable presence to Asia’s largest running event. Ahead of the race scheduled for Sunday, January 18, Omar Abdullah was spotted at the TMM Get Active Expo, where he collected his BIB kit, interacted warmly with fellow runners, and extended his best wishes to participants gearing up for the big day.

At 55, and turning 56 on March 10, Omar Abdullah’s participation has caught attention not just for his political position but also for his personal fitness journey. The Chief Minister has taken on the ambitious Procam Slam challenge, aiming to complete all four major Procam-run races within the required cut-off timings over the coming year to earn the Slam Champion title.

The Procam Slam is regarded as one of India’s most popular long-distance running challenges. It requires runners to consecutively complete the feature races at four of the country’s biggest running events, each with strict time limits. The series begins with the Tata Mumbai Marathon, followed by the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, and the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata.

To qualify for the Procam Slam, runners must finish the full marathon at the Tata Mumbai Marathon in under 6 hours and 30 minutes. This is followed by completing the Delhi Half Marathon within 3 hours and 30 minutes. The Bengaluru 10K must be finished within approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, while the Kolkata 25K requires completion in under 4 hours, depending on the specific cut-offs.

Omar Abdullah’s decision to take on the Procam Slam has been widely appreciated by the running community, with many praising his commitment to fitness and endurance. His presence at the Get Active Expo also served as motivation for amateur and seasoned runners alike.

