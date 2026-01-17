 Are You 'Cooked'? Do You Need Some 'Curing Time'? Millennials, Here Is Your Handy Guide To Get Acquainted With Gen Z Slang
Welcome to the Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report, which is not just a glossary, but a "snapshot of how Gen Z communicates emotion, irony, rebellion and authenticity in seconds". It's your weekly guide to decoding relationship, career and lifestyle slangs of the 'Internet generation'. Count on this section as your "crash course in the fluent language of now".

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Canva

Are there words that are taking over your work group WhatsApp chats, and you are clueless about what they mean? Are your team members constantly using the word "cooked", but it is confusing for you as they are not talking about food. Cannot wrap your head around what "curing time" refers to in the Gen Z content?

Welcome to Gen Z's world of corporate lingos that maybe hard to understand for a millennial. However, the Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report is here to your rescue with a handy guide to decode the language behind the workload.

article-image

The Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report

"The workplace today isn't just about finishing tasks, leading teams, or owning the boardroom — it's also about navigating a whole new language," says Carol Goyal, whose Red Lab aims to decode the rhythm of modern communications.

"Whether you're a marketer trying to connect, a creative who is chasing relevance, or simply someone trying to decode their feed, this report is your crash course in the fluent language of now," she adds.

Canva

Buzzword of the week: Cooked and Curing Time

"Cooked" is a very casual expression and refers to you being done with something and it has got nothing to do with the preparation of food, unlike the more traditional context. It can also refer to being exhausted or worn out. The slang is used to describe your mental state and when someone says they "are cooked", it basically means that they are physically or mentally out.

Cooked: What does it mean?

Feeling overwhelmed, exhausted or like you are failing.

Why it matters?

It's an honest way to express burnout or just being over it.

Tip: Context matters — you can show emotion and frustration in a playful way, without being too heavy.

If you are "cooked", then you'll need some "curing time" i.e. reflection period or a timeout.

Curing Time: What does it mean?

Taking time to recover emotionally or mentally; "curing time" = the process of healing.

Why it matters?

Reflects self-care language in Gen Z slang.

Tip: Emotional well-being is normalised and discussed socially.

article-image

The language behind the new workplace is not as simple as it would be at one time. It's expressive, and filled with cultural nuances. Employees are expected to understand the tone as much as the task and hence The Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report comes extremely handy in decoding the vibe.

