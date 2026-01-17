Inside Rajdeep Sardesai's Daughter Tarini's Dreamy Goa Wedding With Zico Bahl: UNSEEN PICS

By: Aanchal C | January 17, 2026
Renowned journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose's daughter, Tarini Sardesai, recently tied the knot with Zico Bahl in Goa
Rajdeep and Sagarika took to their respective Instagram and share a series of stunning pictures showing intimate moments from their seashore festivities.
One of the beautiful frames featured the journalist in a mutli-huedprinted shit with his wife in a floral ensemble
In another, the couple posted romantically holding hands and flashing big smiles
Tarini and Zico's wedding was held amid the picturesque seashore of Goa with green and floral decor taking the centre stage
Sharing the pictures, Rajdeep wrote, "My daughter Tarini Sardesai and Zico Bahll special wedding celebration in Goa, a land very dear to me and my family... Feel blessed. Sagarika Ghose Ishan Sardesai "
While, Sardesai stated, "Celebrating Tarini & Zico’s wedding in Goa"
Thanks For Reading!