When Is Mauni Amavasya 2026? Here's To Know Everything About The Auspicious Day Dedicated To Ancestors

Mauni Amavasya | Unsplash

Mauni Amavasya, also known as Magha Amavasya, holds significant spiritual importance, combining ceremonies, devotion, and tranquility. On this auspicious day, individuals have the opportunity to cleanse their bodies, minds, and spirits through practices such as taking a sacred bath in the Ganges, observing a fast, or engaging in quiet contemplation. For those seeking spiritual blessings and a deeper connection to their faith, Magha Amavasya is an important milestone in the Hindu calendar. This special day, which honours ancestors, will be observed on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Thirunavaya, Kerala: Swami Anandavanam Bharathi Maharaj says, "It is the Maha Magha Mela, which takes place on a very holy river during the auspicious month of Magha. In Prayagraj, the Maha Magha is being observed from January 3 to February 15, covering the entire Magha month. In… pic.twitter.com/zDE35Xq4gg — IANS (@ians_india) January 17, 2026

About Mauni Amavasya

Mauni Amavasya occurs during the month of Magha, which is why it is also known as Magha Amavasya. On this day, it is believed that devotees should bathe in holy rivers and offer Arghya to the Sun, as this practice cleanses both the body and the soul, ultimately bringing happiness. Additionally, it is customary for devotees to perform acts of charity for those in need, as this not only brings peace to the souls of ancestors but also helps alleviate life's hardships and obstacles.

Mauni (Magha) Amavasya 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Magha, Krishna Amavasya Begins - 12:03 AM, January 18

Magha, Krishna Amavasya Ends - 01:21 AM, January 19

Mauni Amavasya: Rituals

On this day, devotees should wake up early in the morning, before sunrise, and take a bath in a holy river, followed by offering Arghya to the Sun. If bathing in the river is not possible, they should take a bath early in the morning using mixed Ganga water. After that, devotees should offer Arghya to the Sun God and engage in meditation and prayers. Charity holds great significance; donations of food, clothing, or money are considered beneficial, as feeding the needy is believed to attract blessings from ancestors.