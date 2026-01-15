Magh Mela 2026: ‘Google Golden Baba’ Draws Crowds At Prayagraj Sangam With Gold-Adorned Appearance

Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj sees ‘Google Golden Baba’ emerge as a major attraction as crowds gather around his camp at the Sangam | File Photo

Prayagraj, Jan 15: A self-styled ascetic popularly known as “Google Golden Baba” has emerged as one of the major crowd pullers at the ongoing Magh Mela on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj, attracting thousands of visitors with his unusual appearance and distinctive practices.

Gold and silver ornaments worth crores

The baba, identified as Manoj Anand Maharaj from Kanpur, is drawing attention for adorning himself with gold and silver jewellery reportedly worth around Rs 5 crore.

From heavy chains and bracelets to multiple rings engraved with images of Hindu deities, his ornaments cover him from head to toe. He is also seen wearing rudraksha garlands embedded with gold and carrying a silver conch around his neck.

Vow linked to chief minister

People around his camp said he eats and drinks from silver utensils. He had earlier worn silver footwear said to be worth several lakhs of rupees, but has now stopped using them, claiming he has taken a vow to walk barefoot until Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath becomes the Prime Minister. A silver crown bearing a photograph of the chief minister has become one of the most talked-about features of his appearance.

Curiosity among visitors

Visitors to the mela are reacting with curiosity and surprise. While many devotees stop to seek blessings and click photographs, others are struck by the contrast between his lavish display and the traditional image of austerity associated with ascetics. His camp remains busy throughout the day, with crowds gathering for selfies and brief interactions.

Heavy footfall at Magh Mela

The Magh Mela this year has been witnessing heavy footfall. Officials said massive crowds have been arriving for ritual baths, including a large turnout on Ekadashi ahead of Makar Sankranti. The district administration has deployed additional police and volunteers and strengthened crowd management arrangements across the mela area.

Annual festival continues to attract pilgrims

Held annually on the sands of the Sangam, the Magh Mela continues to draw pilgrims, seers and tourists from across the country, offering a blend of religious rituals, spiritual camps and unique sights that remain a central attraction of the festival.

