Uttar Pradesh: Schools Up To Class 8 Closed In Prayagraj Till Jan 20 Due To Magh Mela

Prayagraj (UP): In view of the expected surge of devotees during the ongoing Magh Mela, the Prayagraj administration on Wednesday announced holidays for all schools from Classes 1 to 8 till January 20.

District Basic Education Officer Anil Kumar said the decision was taken keeping in mind the heavy influx of pilgrims on the occasions of Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya, which is likely to lead to traffic restrictions and inconvenience in movement across the city.

He said that schools for Classes 1 to 8 will remain closed from January 16 to January 20, while academic activities during this period will be conducted online to ensure continuity of studies.

The Magh Mela, held annually on the banks of the Ganga and at the Sangam, attracts millions of devotees from across the country.

According to official estimates, more than 1 crore pilgrims are expected to take a holy dip in the Ganga and at the Sangam on Makar Sankranti and the number of devotees is likely to rise further on January 18 on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, considered one of the most auspicious bathing days of the Magh Mela.

The administration has intensified preparations to manage the crowd and ensure smooth conduct of the religious events, officials said.

