 JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Postponed In West Bengal; Check Exam Pattern Here
The JEE Main 2026 Session 1, originally set for January 21, has been postponed in West Bengal due to Saraswati Puja and Netaji Jayanti, coinciding with Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary. The computer-based exam will span January 21‑29, with Paper 1 for B.Tech, Paper 2A for B.Arch, and Paper 2B for B.Planning, all featuring multiple-choice and numerical questions.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2026: The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam, originally set to begin on January 21, has been delayed in West Bengal in observance of Saraswati Puja and Netaji Jayanti. The postponement comes after the involvement of Sukanta Majumdar, India’s Minister of State for Education.

This decision was made because Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary falls on January 23, which this year coincides with Saraswati Puja. The day is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the divine embodiment of wisdom, education, learning, arts, and music, who is highly revered in Indian traditions.

JEE Main Session 1 2026: Exam dates

The JEE Main 2026 exam will take place in two sessions across India. The first session will be held on January 21-22, 23, 24, 28, and 29. Paper 1 will be offered in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Paper 2 will be administered in a single shift from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on the final day of the test.

JEE Main Session 1 2026: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in a computer-based format and follows a standardised pattern for all candidates.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon Ahead Of February 17 Board Exams; Check Details Here
Paper 1, for B.E./B.Tech aspirants will have a duration of three hours and consist of 75 questions across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, each subject carrying 100 marks. The questions will include multiple-choice and numerical-answer types, with a marking scheme of +4 for correct answers and –1 for incorrect responses.

Paper 2A, for B.Arch candidates, will include Mathematics (25 questions), an Aptitude Test (50 questions), and a Drawing Test (2 questions), with the first two sections conducted online and the drawing section offline.

Paper 2B, for B.Planning aspirants, will comprise Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-based questions, totalling 100 questions and 400 marks, conducted entirely online. All papers are available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and several regional languages, and candidates must attempt all questions, as there are no optional sections. Negative marking applies uniformly across all applicable questions.

JEE Main 2026: Hall Ticket 

The NTA is anticipated to issue the JEE Main 2026 hall ticket shortly. Applicants slated for the Session 1 examination can download their admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once they are made accessible.

