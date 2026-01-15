 CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon Ahead Of February 17 Board Exams; Check Details Here
CBSE will conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams from February 17, 2026, with admit cards expected to be released soon on cbse.gov.in. Over 40 lakh students are registered this year. Based on past trends, hall tickets are usually issued in early February. Regular students can collect admit cards from schools, while private candidates must download them online.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026 | AI

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the class 10 and 12 board exams beginning February 17, 2026. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Admit Card 2026 will be made available soon on the CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in. Over 40 lakh children have signed up to take the 10th and 12th board exams in February and March of this year.

The CBSE class 12 exams will start with Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, and Shorthand (English and Hindi), while the class 10 exams will start with Maths.

Click here to view the complete Class 10 and 12 timetable here

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Hall Ticket 2026: Last four years trend

Based on previous years’ trends, CBSE board exam admit cards are usually released in early February, around 10–12 days before the exams begin. In 2025, admit cards were issued on February 3 ahead of exams starting February 15, while in 2024 and 2023 they were released on February 5 and February 7, respectively, with exams beginning on February 15. In 2022, due to a delayed schedule, admit cards were released on April 12 for exams starting April 26.

Note: Regular students can get their admit cards at their individual schools. Private students, on the other hand, can download their hall tickets from the official website by logging in using their credentials.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned

The admit card will contain important details such as the student’s name, roll number, father’s and mother’s names, photograph, and signature. It will also mention the school name and code, exam dates and timings, exam centre name and address, subject names along with their codes, and important instructions that students must follow during the examination.

Advisory for students and higher education Institutions

The Ministry has issued an advisory urging students and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to remain cautious about misleading information, fake notices, and unverified messages circulating on digital and social media platforms. Students are advised to rely only on official websites, verified communication channels, and authorised sources for academic updates, admissions, exams, and scholarships. HEIs have been asked to actively disseminate accurate information and guide students to prevent confusion and misinformation.

