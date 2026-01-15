 Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Glimpses From IIM Ahmedabad MBA Life; Here’s How To Crack BPGP
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared glimpses from her MBA journey at IIM Ahmedabad, where she is pursuing the Blended Post Graduate Programme. Her post featured campus moments, friends, and food. Aspirants must meet work experience criteria and qualify through IAT, CAT, or GMAT/GRE to secure admission.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, recently shared some glimpses on Instagram from her MBA journey at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad. She is currently pursuing a Blended Post Graduate Programme at the prestigious institute. The post contains some entertaining group photos, selfies, and campus views. There's also the typical food shot, including roti, daal, and many more.

In the first photo, she is seen sitting with some friends on the ramp and giving a beautiful smile. In the second photo, she is posing with her girl gang. The third slide contains a picture of a sleeping cat, which shows that she loves animals. In her caption, Navya wrote, “Happiest of times with the happiest people,” along with a house emoji.

How to crack the BPGP MBA at IIM Ahmedabad?

To crack the MBA, applicants should know the following important details:

a. Eligibility Criteria

1. Applicants must be working professionals or entrepreneurs.

2. A minimum of three years of full-time work experience after graduation is required as of April 30, 2026.

3. Candidates must be at least 24 years old by April 30, 2026; there is no upper age limit.

4. Applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification, such as CA, CS, or ICWA.

5. A minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognised university is mandatory.

b. Admission Criteria

1. Candidates must qualify through one of the accepted entrance tests.

2. Accepted tests include the IIMA Admission Test (IAT) designed for BPGP, a valid CAT score, or a valid GMAT/GRE score.

3. Test scores must be taken within the last five years.

4. GMAT Focus Edition scores are accepted.

5. Online take-home GMAT or GRE scores are not valid.

6. The cut-off date for five-year validity of CAT/GMAT/GRE scores is April 5, 2026.

About the Blended Post Graduate Programme MBA

The Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (BPGP) is a two-year degree programme offered by IIM Ahmedabad. It is mainly conducted through live online classes, supported by dedicated on-campus modules. This blended format allows participants to balance their professional commitments with academic learning, while continuing IIMA’s signature case-based teaching approach used across its programmes.

