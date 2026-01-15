RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Application Process Starts At rbi.org.in; Check Selection Process & Other Important Details Here

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026 | rbi.org.in

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun the registration process for the recruitment of Office Attendants on the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. The RBI Office Attendant Panel Year 2025 recruitment has declared 572 positions.

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Important dates

1. Start of application process: January 15, 2026

2. Online registration last date and pay the application fees: February 4, 2026

3. Tentative online exam dates: February 28 and March 1, 2026

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process for RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026 will be conducted in two stages. The first stage is an online test comprising sections on Reasoning, General English, General Awareness, and Numerical Ability. Candidates who qualify for the online examination will be required to appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT), which is qualifying in nature.

Read the official notification here

Direct link to apply

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Aspirants should have completed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board in the relevant State or Union Territory. Those who have graduated or have better qualifications are not allowed to submit an application.

b. LPT: Candidates must be able to read, write, speak, and understand the language of the state or region for which they are applying.

c. Age limit: The applicant should be between 18 and 25 years old on January 1, 2026. According to government laws, age relaxation applies to designated categories.

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, and Ex-Servicemen categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹50 plus applicable GST, while candidates from the General, OBC, and Economically Weaker Section categories must pay ₹450 plus GST. The application fee must be paid online only.