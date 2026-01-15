 IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected To Be Announced Soon; Check Last Three Years Trends Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected To Be Announced Soon; Check Last Three Years Trends Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected To Be Announced Soon; Check Last Three Years Trends Here

IBPS is expected to announce the RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon on ibps.in. Candidates can check results using login credentials. Based on past trends, results are usually declared in early September. The prelims were held in December 2025, and qualified candidates will appear for the mains exam scheduled on February 1, 2026.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Soon | ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Clerk prelims result soon on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Candidates can access the result by using their login credentials.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Last three years' trends

As per the previous trends, the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be out in September 2026. Based on the last three years' trends, the results were declared on September 27 in 2024, September 1 in 2023, and September 8 in 2022, indicating that the results are usually announced in early September each year.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How to check?

FPJ Shorts
'System Failed Me': Disabled Mumbai Man In Wheelchair Gets Stuck At Worli Metro Station After Lift Disfunctions; Says The Only Response Was, 'Paidal Ghar Jao'
'System Failed Me': Disabled Mumbai Man In Wheelchair Gets Stuck At Worli Metro Station After Lift Disfunctions; Says The Only Response Was, 'Paidal Ghar Jao'
AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking Begins Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Apply Online Till January 23
AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking Begins Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Apply Online Till January 23
Kerala School Headmistress Suspended Over Failure To Report Teacher's Sexual Harassment
Kerala School Headmistress Suspended Over Failure To Report Teacher's Sexual Harassment
Uttar Pradesh: Class 9 Student Killed, 2 Injured In Ballia Road Accident
Uttar Pradesh: Class 9 Student Killed, 2 Injured In Ballia Road Accident

To check and download the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result PDF 2025, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the RRB clerk prelims result 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials and then submit.

Read Also
BSF Constable GD Sports Recruitment 2026: Application Process Ends Today At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check...
article-image

Step 4: Now, the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Note: According to the timetable, the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2025 were conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025, to hire Office Assistants (Clerks). Those who pass the prelims (screening test) will be allowed to participate in the mains, which are slated for February 1, 2026.

About the IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body that conducts recruitment examinations for public sector banks and regional rural banks in India, ensuring transparent, fair, and merit-based selection of banking personnel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking Begins Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Apply Online Till January...
AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking Begins Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Apply Online Till January...
Kerala School Headmistress Suspended Over Failure To Report Teacher's Sexual Harassment
Kerala School Headmistress Suspended Over Failure To Report Teacher's Sexual Harassment
Uttar Pradesh: Class 9 Student Killed, 2 Injured In Ballia Road Accident
Uttar Pradesh: Class 9 Student Killed, 2 Injured In Ballia Road Accident
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected To Be Announced Soon; Check Last Three Years Trends Here
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected To Be Announced Soon; Check Last Three Years Trends Here
MCC NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in; Check Key Details Here
MCC NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in; Check Key Details Here