IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected To Be Announced Soon; Check Last Three Years Trends Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Soon | ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Clerk prelims result soon on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Candidates can access the result by using their login credentials.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Last three years' trends

As per the previous trends, the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be out in September 2026. Based on the last three years' trends, the results were declared on September 27 in 2024, September 1 in 2023, and September 8 in 2022, indicating that the results are usually announced in early September each year.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How to check?

To check and download the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result PDF 2025, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the RRB clerk prelims result 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Note: According to the timetable, the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2025 were conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025, to hire Office Assistants (Clerks). Those who pass the prelims (screening test) will be allowed to participate in the mains, which are slated for February 1, 2026.

About the IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body that conducts recruitment examinations for public sector banks and regional rural banks in India, ensuring transparent, fair, and merit-based selection of banking personnel.