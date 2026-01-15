BSF Constable GD Sports Recruitment 2026: Application Process Ends Today At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Application Fees And Salary Details Here

BSF Constable GD Sports Recruitment 2026 | rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF Constable GD Sports Recruitment 2026: The registration process for the Constable (General Duty) post in Group "C" under the Sports Quota for the 2025–26 cycle is going to close today, February 15, 2026 by the Border Security Force (BSF). Interested aspirants can submit the application form on the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. This recruitment aims to fill a total of 549 posts.

BSF Constable GD Sports Recruitment 2026: Salary details

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month under Level-3 of the pay matrix. In addition to the basic pay, employees will be entitled to various allowances, including House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), Travel Allowance (TA), and other admissible benefits as per government norms.

Read the official notification here

BSF Constable GD Sports Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Step 3: After this, finish the registration by entering basic details and then log in using the registered credentials.

Read Also CBSE Invites Schools To Participate In UPU 2026 International Letter Writing Competition

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the needed documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

BSF Constable GD Sports Recruitment 2026: Application fees

For the examination, candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹159, while SC, ST, and female candidates are exempted from paying any fee. The examination fee can be paid online using a credit card, debit card, or net banking, or offline through an e-challan.

BSF Constable GD Sports Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process for BSF Constable GD Sports Recruitment 2026 will be conducted in multiple stages. It will begin with the shortlisting of candidates, followed by documentation verification. Eligible candidates will then undergo the Physical Standard Test (PST) and a Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The final selection will be made based on the merit list prepared after completion of all stages.