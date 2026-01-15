 CBSE Invites Schools To Participate In UPU 2026 International Letter Writing Competition
CBSE has invited schools to take part in the 55th UPU 2026 International Letter Writing Competition organised by the Department of Posts. Announced on January 13, 2026, the contest asks students to write on why human connection matters in a digital world. National winners will receive cash prizes, while the best entry will represent India globally.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
CBSE | cbseacademic.nic.in

CBSE: Schools have been invited by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to participate in the 55th Universal Postal Union - UPU 2026 International Letter Writing Competition for Young People, organised by the Department of Posts. According to a circular issued on 13th January 2026 by the board, this competition seeks to encourage creativity, critical thinking and meaningful expression of students while developing international friendship and understanding.

For the 2026 edition, it is on “Write A Letter To A Friend About Why Human Connection Matters In A Digital World.” This topic is aimed at having the student discuss the increasing reliance on technology and be able to articulate the importance of emotional bonds, empathy, and real human relationships that exist today. It gives rise to a platform where young minds can depict thoughtful arguments on a topic that resonates very strongly with the present society.

The International Bureau of the UPU will shortlist three global winners from amongst the best entries received from the member countries. The winners will be awarded Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals with certificates and other prizes. Notably, the Gold Medalist may also be offered a visit to the UPU Headquarters in Berne, Switzerland, or an alternative award at the organisation's discretion. Additionally, participants receiving special mentions are awarded certificates and prizes.

Read the official notice

The Department of Posts will select the best three entries at the national and circle levels, where winners will be paid in cash along with certificates. The best entry selected at the national level will represent India on the international stage. Students can send letters in English or any language mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. CBSE has asked all schools to actively involve themselves in organising the competition and encourage maximum participation by the students.

