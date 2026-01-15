Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts At bankofmaharashtra.bank.in; Check Documents Required List And Other Details Here

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026 | bankofmaharashtra.bank.in

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The registration process for the 600 apprentice positions under the Apprenticeship Act of 1961 has been started by the Bank of Maharashtra on the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.bank.in.

For a year of training, apprentices would get a stipend of Rs 9,000 per month. Although the apprenticeship exposes candidates to a variety of banking duties, including branch management, bookkeeping, and customer service, it does not ensure long-term employment with the bank.

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Important dates

As per the official schedule, the notification was released on January 13, 2026. The application process will begin on January 15, 2026, and interested candidates can submit their applications until January 25, 2026.

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Documents required

The needed documents are:

a. Printout of the online application form

b. Proof of Date of Birth

c. Passport /Aadhar Card/ PAN card / Voter ID /

Driving License / any other Photo ID card

d. Mark sheets / Certificates from the SSC exam

e. Income and Asset Certificate

f. Caste Certificate

Read the official notice for more information on documents and other details

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.bank.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Careers section.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to fill out the form with details such as personal and educational.

Step 4: Next, upload self-attested documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Application fees

For General, OBC, and EWS applicants, the application fee is Rs 1,180; for SC, ST, and PwBD applicants, it is Rs 118, including GST. The fee is not refundable. Before submitting their application, applicants should double-check all the information to prevent mistakes.