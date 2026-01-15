 S J Poddar Academy’s Budding Tennis Star Maitre Sharma Wins Arozo Tennis Championship
Maitre Sharma, a Grade VIII student of Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy, ICSE Malad, won the Girls Under-14 title at the Arozo Tennis Championship. Her skill, discipline and confident play impressed coaches and spectators alike.

Mumbai: Maitre Sharma, a Grade VIII student at Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy, ICSE Malad, emerged as the proud Winner of the Girls Under-14 category with an outstanding performance at the recently held prestigious Arozo Tennis Championship – ATC New Year’s Cup.

The two-day event, which took place on 3rd and 4th January at the Leo Tennis Academy, Mumbai, saw some of the best and talented young players in the region clashing with each other.

With excellent determination, more discipline, and highly advanced technical skills, Sharma Maitre was all over the court while in this championship. Her game was accurate serves, well-controlled groundstrokes, and brilliant rallies that kept her opponents under constant pressure. By adopting a calm yet confident stance, she displayed a strong element of competition in her character that allowed her to maintain quality performance in each encounter.

Congratulating her achievement, the Principal of S J Poddar Academy said, “Maitre Sharma’s win reflects the spirit of excellence, resilience, and holistic growth that SJ Poddar Academy stands for. We are extremely proud of her achievement.”

Maitre’s win is a testimony to her dedication to her sport, her hard work, and her passion for tennis. Such a great achievement sparks a sense of pride for the girl’s school and also inspires young people who wish to become athletes in the future.

