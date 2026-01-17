Desi BTS Fan Cries After K-Pop Band Skips India In World Tour 2026; Father Promises To Take Her For Concert In South Korea

The joy surrounding BTS' long-awaited comeback has been mixed with heartbreak for Indian ARMY. As excitement peaked over the announcement of the global tour, many desi fans were left crushed after realising that India did not make it to the tour list. For some, the disappointment hit deeper than expected, and one young fan’s emotional reaction has now taken the internet by storm.

Desi BTS fan breaks down

A video making rounds on the internet shows a young BTS fan breaking down in tears after learning that the K-pop supergroup will not be performing in India as part of their comeback tour. Clearly overwhelmed, she struggles to hold back her emotions as the news sinks in.

What makes the clip especially heartwarming is her father’s response. Though visibly unfamiliar with BTS or their global fame, he gently tries to console his daughter by hugging and reassuring her. In a moment that has melted hearts across social media, he innocently says, "Give me their phone number; we will make them come."

Watch the video below:

Through tears, the girl explains that BTS are based in South Korea and that attending their concert would require travelling there. Without hesitation, her father reassures her that they will go to South Korea instead and asks her to stop crying. "Hum chalenge South Korea na," stated his father; that left the desi ARMY emotional too.

Why Indian ARMY is feeling left out

The emotional response reflects a larger sentiment among Indian fans. BTS has one of its most passionate fan bases in India, and many were hopeful that the group would finally include the country in their comeback tour. With India missing from the initial list, disappointment quickly turned into an outpouring of emotions online.

BTS World Tour 2026–2027: What’s confirmed

All 7 BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, will embark on their World Tour, one of the biggest tours of their career, spanning 79 shows across 34 cities from April 2026 to March 2027. As per the announcement made by Bighit Music (BTS agency), the tour kicks off on April 9, 2026, with three grand shows at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

From there, the group will travel to Tokyo for performances at the Tokyo Dome before heading to North America for an extensive leg covering cities like Tampa, Mexico City, Las Vegas, Toronto, Chicago, and a four-night finale in Los Angeles. Europe, South America, and Australia are also part of the global run, with more cities expected to be added in 2027, including Japan and the Middle East.

Tickets for ARMY Membership holders go on sale from January 22–23, followed by general sales on January 24.

BTS comeback with ‘Arirang’

Before hitting the road, BTS will release their fifth studio album, Arirang, on March 20, 2026, at 1 PM KST. Marking their first group release after three years and nine months, the album features 14 tracks and reflects the members’ personal growth during the hiatus. Each member has reportedly contributed creatively, making the album a heartfelt message to ARMY worldwide.