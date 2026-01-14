Is India On BTS World Tour 2026 List? K-Pop Mega Band Announces Much-Awaited Concerts In April, Returns After 4-Year Hiatus

BTS World Tour 2026 | Instagram

The moment ARMYs worldwide were waiting for has finally arrived! After months of anticipation around their long-awaited comeback, BTS have officially announced their 2026 world tour, marking their return to the global stage after a nearly four-year hiatus. The news, first shared on Weverse, instantly sent fans across continents into a frenzy and desi ARMYs into question. Keep reading to know everything about their 2026 historic-making almanack.

BTS World Tour 2026: Dates, cities & scale

The 7-member K-pop band, featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, will embark on one of the biggest tours of their career, covering 34 regions across five continents with 79 shows in 2026-2027, with an immersive 360-degree stage.

According to the announcement made by BigHit Music (BTS's agency), the tour will kick off on April 9, 2026, with three grand shows at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. From there, BTS heads to Tokyo, performing two nights at the iconic Tokyo Dome.

The North American leg is massive, spanning 12 cities and 28 shows. Confirmed stops include Tampa, El Paso, Mexico City, Stanford, Las Vegas, East Rutherford, Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Toronto and Chicago, before wrapping up with a four-day finale in Los Angeles. The tour will also cover Europe, South America and Australia, making it a truly global run.

Additionally, the announcement noted that more cities will be added in 2027 in Japan, the Middle East and more.

Tickets for BTS’ ARMY Membership holders will be available for purchase from January 22 to 23 (local time), with general ticket sales starting on January 24 in all regions.

Check the ticket sale schedule below:

Is India on BTS’ 2026 tour list?

For Indian ARMYs, the big question remains unanswered for now. India has not been officially announced as a tour stop yet, and no Indian city appears on the current routing.

However, hope is very much alive. On December 27, Kim Taehyung, aka V, sparked massive excitement during a Weverse live when he greeted desi fans with, "Namaste, namaste, Indian ARMY. See you next year!" While not a formal announcement, the line has fuelled strong speculation that India could still be added in future phases of the tour.

Until then, Indian fans are watching closely and waiting.

BTS comeback 2026 on March 20

After three years and nine months of waiting, BTS will make their much-awaited comeback with their fifth studio album, dropping on March 20, 2026, at 1 PM KST.

Sharing the announcement, BigHit wrote, "This new album is especially meaningful as it marks the group’s first album release in approximately three years and nine months, while also presenting the direction the seven members will move toward going forward."

Swipe to read the full announcement:

Every member reportedly contributed creatively with lyrics, ideas, and emotional reflections shaped across the hiatus.

The album carries 14 tracks, positioned as a love letter to ARMY. "Featuring 14 tracks, the album is packed with honest stories that BTS wants to share with ARMY, who have been waiting for their comeback as a whole group. Filled with the music that's most true to BTS, the album is their heartfelt way of saying thank you to ARMY, who have been there this whole time," the agency stated.