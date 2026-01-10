BTS' V Flaunts Chiselled Physique In New Photoshoot, Debuts Hot-Red Hair That Sent Fans Into Frenzy

BTS' V in latest photoshoot | Instagram (@Thv)

BTS member Kim Taehyug, aka V, knows exactly how to make a statement, and his latest GQ Korea photoshoot proves it yet again. Dropping six striking covers for the magazine's February issue, the singer-actor blended high fashion, raw charisma and unexpected edge. From a chiselled, shirtless moment to a dramatic hot-red hair debut, the idol left fans breathless, reminding everyone why his fashion presence was as powerful as his music.

Swipe to see:

V's latest photoshoot breaks the internet!

One of the most arresting frames showed V in a black high-neck turtleneck pulled up to his nose. The styling was minimal yet commanding, letting his fiery gaze do the talking. He elevated the look with a bold gold necklace, a chunky diamond ring, and a matching bracelet, all from the luxury house Cartier.

In another standout shot, V embraced drama by baring his sculpted abs beneath a white fur coat dotted with black accents. Styled with sleek black trousers and silver-diamond jewellery, the look highlighted his toned physique while maintaining a high-fashion edge. His confident pose and relaxed intensity stole the spotlight.

V fluants abs in new look | Instagram (@Thv)

Meanwhile, a black-and-white portrait saw Taehyung experimenting with layers, showcasing a zippered jacket paired with statement chains, stacked bracelets, and rings. Holding a prop close, the close-up framed his accessories and sharp features, turning the image into a masterclass in editorial styling.

In a softer yet surreal frame, V wore a black blazer layered over a fluid top. A dramatic fabric detail swept across one shoulder, partially covering half his face. The look felt cinematic, accentuated by a bold diamond ring that added just the right amount of sparkle.

V poses in red hair | Instagram (@Thv)

The internet truly broke when V debuted his fiery red hair. Shot in extreme close-up, he paired the look with a clean white outfit and a silver panther chain resting beneath his eyes. The transformation sent ARMY into a frenzy, cementing this as one of his most daring style eras yet.

Throughout the shoot, V kept his makeup natural and polished, with sleek, softly styled bangs framing his face.