 BTS' V Flaunts Chiselled Physique In New Photoshoot, Debuts Hot-Red Hair That Sent Fans Into Frenzy
BTS’ V has set social media ablaze with his latest photoshoot for a magazine's February issue covers. Debuting bold red hair and flaunting his chiselled physique, the idol delivers six striking fashion looks. From dramatic jewellery to shirtless frames, Taehyung’s powerful presence and fearless styling have left ARMY in absolute awe.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
BTS' V in latest photoshoot | Instagram (@Thv)

BTS member Kim Taehyug, aka V, knows exactly how to make a statement, and his latest GQ Korea photoshoot proves it yet again. Dropping six striking covers for the magazine's February issue, the singer-actor blended high fashion, raw charisma and unexpected edge. From a chiselled, shirtless moment to a dramatic hot-red hair debut, the idol left fans breathless, reminding everyone why his fashion presence was as powerful as his music.

V's latest photoshoot breaks the internet!

One of the most arresting frames showed V in a black high-neck turtleneck pulled up to his nose. The styling was minimal yet commanding, letting his fiery gaze do the talking. He elevated the look with a bold gold necklace, a chunky diamond ring, and a matching bracelet, all from the luxury house Cartier.

article-image

In another standout shot, V embraced drama by baring his sculpted abs beneath a white fur coat dotted with black accents. Styled with sleek black trousers and silver-diamond jewellery, the look highlighted his toned physique while maintaining a high-fashion edge. His confident pose and relaxed intensity stole the spotlight.

V fluants abs in new look

V fluants abs in new look | Instagram (@Thv)

Meanwhile, a black-and-white portrait saw Taehyung experimenting with layers, showcasing a zippered jacket paired with statement chains, stacked bracelets, and rings. Holding a prop close, the close-up framed his accessories and sharp features, turning the image into a masterclass in editorial styling.

article-image

In a softer yet surreal frame, V wore a black blazer layered over a fluid top. A dramatic fabric detail swept across one shoulder, partially covering half his face. The look felt cinematic, accentuated by a bold diamond ring that added just the right amount of sparkle.

V poses in red hair

V poses in red hair | Instagram (@Thv)

article-image

The internet truly broke when V debuted his fiery red hair. Shot in extreme close-up, he paired the look with a clean white outfit and a silver panther chain resting beneath his eyes. The transformation sent ARMY into a frenzy, cementing this as one of his most daring style eras yet.

Throughout the shoot, V kept his makeup natural and polished, with sleek, softly styled bangs framing his face.

