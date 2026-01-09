Jungkook's First Exhibition In Mumbai! Step Inside 'Golden: The Moments' In Bandra

Jungkook's 'Golden: The Moments' Exhibition in Mumbai | FPJ Image

BTS' Jeon Jungkook has finally stepped off the screen and into real life for Indian ARMY, and the moment is fleeting. His solo exhibition ‘Golden: The Moments’, currently running in Mumbai, is nearing its final days, making this one of the last chances for fans to experience his Golden era up close. Loud, emotional, and deeply personal, the exhibition feels less like a gallery and more like walking through Jungkook’s journey with one room, one memory at a time.

Running from December 12, 2025 to January 11, 2026 at Mehboob Studios, the exhibition marks BTS' and Jungkook's first official solo activity in India. And the response says it all: chants, tears, dancing fans and a sense that something long-awaited has finally arrived.

FPJ Image

What it feels like when you walk in

The moment you step inside, the energy shifts. There's excitement in the air, but also a strange calm, as if everyone knows they’re about to witness something meaningful. The exhibition unfolds gradually, allowing fans to absorb Jungkook's story without feeling rushed. Keep reading as we delve inside his solo exhibition in Mumbai and what you can expect before it's over.

FPJ Image

Golden: Records

The experience opens with Golden: Records, a space that honours Jungkook's musical career during the promotion of his GOLDEN album. Here you'll discover his passion as you look at the wall of awards and plaques that reflect his widespread recognition as well as the pictures that capture his best moments.

FPJ Image

Golden: Photos

Next comes Golden: Photos, where a visually immersive tunnel unveils the three versions of Golden – Shine, Solid, and Substance – each capturing a unique facet of Jungkook’s artistry.

Shine highlights his brilliance as an artist, Solid reveals his human side, and Substance embodies his inner drive. Remixed tracks and visualiser videos, paired with concept photos and picture walls, showcase Jungkook’s versatility across each version.

FPJ Image

Golden: Sounds

In this quiet room, you can comfortably sit and listen to the individual stems that make up the track: drums, bass, instruments, and vocals, each isolated as separate audio elements. Experience "Hate You" in detail as Jung Kook’s melodious voice and every layer of the song are revealed through these distinct stems playing throughout the room.

FPJ Image

Golden: Theater

At Golden: Theatre, the title track of the GOLDEN album, "Standing Next to You", highlights Jung Kook's exceptional vocals and performance skills. Enjoy the music video for "Standing Next to You" while viewing the actual outfits he wore during this iconic stage performance.

FPJ Image

Shine

At Shine, songs like Seven, 3D and Standing Next to You take over massive screens with powerful sound that instantly sparks cheers. Meanwhile, another room offers a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals, creative struggles and breakthroughs that shaped Jungkook’s solo year.

FPJ Image

FPJ Image

Golden: Moments

One hallway is devoted to Jungkook’s Golden album promotions, featuring music videos and the original outfits from his most memorable stage performances. The space captures his solo era with photoshoots, show appearances, and cherished moments once shared online, now preserved for fans to relive.

FPJ Image

ARMY Wall

The final room, the emotional centrepiece of the exhibition, is inspired by Jungkook’s heartfelt words: "My golden moments are when I become one with ARMY at concerts." Here, fans leave handwritten notes, drawings, and messages, gradually transforming the walls into a living tribute of love, gratitude, and cherished memories.

After exploring the exhibition, visitors can shop for exclusive Golden merchandise to complete their experience.

FPJ Image

Last chance to attend!

With very few tickets remaining, bookings are still available on BookMyShow, starting at ₹1,499.

End date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Venue: Mehboob Studios, Mumbai