Favourite Spots For Spectators To Cheer During The TATA Mumbai Marathon; Also Check Out The Restricted Zones

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Top 5 Spots To Cheer Your Runner Friends & Family; Which Locations To AVOID! | FPJ

The TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026 is all set to take over the city this Sunday, January 18, as Mumbai wakes up to one of its most iconic sporting events. With nearly 69,000 runners participating this year, a record-breaking number in the marathon’s history, the city will witness athletes from across India and around the world pushing their limits on Mumbai’s streets.

With an updated route this year, including the much-talked-about addition of the Coastal Road for the full marathon, spectators are planning where to stand, cheer, and capture memorable moments. For those not running, showing up to support friends & family, here are some of the best spots to soak in the marathon spirit, along with places to avoid.

Marine Drive:

Marine Drive remains a favourite among spectators, offering a stunning seafront backdrop and ample space to cheer. Runners pass through this stretch twice, between the 5 km and 8 km mark in the early hours, and again between 39 km and 41 km during the final leg of the race.

Haji Ali-Mahalaxmi Stretch:

Another energising spot is the Haji Ali–Mahalaxmi stretch, where runners approach the 12 km mark and begin to feel the race intensify. Cheers here can be especially motivating before they enter the Coastal Road section.

Worli Sea Face:

Worli Sea Face offers two chances to spot runners, once as they head towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and again on their return.

CSMT & Azad Maidan

The area around CSMT and Azad Maidan, which serves as both the start and finish point, is unmatched for raw emotion. Watching runners cross the finish line is an unforgettable experience, and spectators can wait here to capture the beautiful and emotional moments of their accompanying runners at the finish line.

Spectators are advised to avoid restricted zones such as the Coastal Road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link, where access is limited. Elsewhere, even a few cheers can go a long way in pushing runners toward the finish.