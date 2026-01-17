IND Vs BAN, ICC U19 World Cup 2025: Ayush Mhatre Avoids Handshake With Bangladesh Captain During Toss Time; Video

Image: Star Sports/X

At the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026, a moment off the field drew as much attention as the action on it as India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh U19 vice-skipper Zawad Abrar skipped the customary pre-match handshake before their Group A encounter in Bulawayo.

Traditionally regarded as a symbol of sportsmanship and mutual respect, the pre-game handshake was noticeably absent between the two young leaders, a gesture that quickly went viral on social media.

more to follow