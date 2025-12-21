VIDEO: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gestures To His Foot After Pakistan Bowler Celebrates Wicket In IND Vs PAK, ACC U19 Asia Cup Final

No India vs Pakistan match is without tensions flaring and the same was the case in the U19 Asia Cup Final in Dubai on Sunday. The youth teams off the two sides faced off in the summit clash and several high temper moments were on display in the field.

Chasing 349 to win, Vaibhav Suryavanshi came out all guns blazing as is the case with him most times. The 14-year-old played one shot too many and was dismissed in the 5th over off Pakistan pacer Ali Raza. Raza took his celebrations up a notch and the pair exchanged words as Suryavanshi made his walk back to the pavillion.

While what was said wasn't captured, Suryavanshi was clearly not pleased. The 14-year-old in a fit of aggression pointed to his boot to suggest Ali Raza his place. The video of the altercation has since gone viral on social media.

Emotions have run high throughout the contest in Dubai on Sunday. Earlier, Henil Patel produced a moment that instantly caught the attention of fans and commentators alike when he dismissed Pakistan batter Hamza Zahoor, who was caught, and followed it up with a fiery send-off that underlined the intensity of the occasion.

Patel forced Zahoor into a mistimed shot, resulting in a catch that brought a breakthrough for India. Patel celebrated animatedly, giving Zahoor a charged send-off that reflected the release of pressure and adrenaline in a final where every wicket carried immense value.