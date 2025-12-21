Ashes 2025: Travis Head, Australia Mock England's 'Bazball', Rock 'Ronball' Shirts After Series Win In 11 Days

Australia clinched a straightforward win on Day 5 of the 3rd Ashes Test on Sunday. The victory meant that the Aussies sealed the Ashes with an unassailable 3-0 lead, romping to the score line in just 11 days. England's 'Bazball' simply collapsed against the Australian juggernaut, who celebrated the series win with special 'Ronball' shirts to mock their opponents.

'Bazball' was coined after England coach Brendon McCullum who is famously nicknamed as 'Baz'. When Australia clinched the series, they unveiled fresh white T-shirts handed over by Travis Head.

Across the front, in big red lettering, was the word ‘Ronball’, accompanied by a cartoon of Australia’s beloved coach Andrew “Ronald” McDonald.