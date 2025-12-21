India Still Waiting, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Hands U19 Asia Cup Trophy To Pakistan; VIDEO

PCB and ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi was amongst the dignitaries as Pakistan clinched the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 title on Sunday. Facing arch-rivals India, Pakistan clinched a mammoth 191-run win on the back of Sameer Minhas century in the final. Naqvi as ACC chief handed over the trophy to the Pakistan Shaheens in the presentation ceremony after the game.

It is a pivotal moment given the BCCI and PCB remain in a flux over India's Asia Cup Trophy. The Men in Blue are yet to receive their trophy despite winning the title in September. On that occassion, Suryakumar Yadav and Co had refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who later locked it away at ACC head quarters.