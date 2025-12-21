 India Still Waiting, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Hands U19 Asia Cup Trophy To Pakistan; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia Still Waiting, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Hands U19 Asia Cup Trophy To Pakistan; VIDEO

India Still Waiting, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Hands U19 Asia Cup Trophy To Pakistan; VIDEO

Pakistan won the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 title on Sunday defeating India in Dubai. ACC and PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi presented the trophy to Pakistan in the post match presentation ceremony. The moment comes at a time when India are still waiting to receive their Asia Cup 2025 Trophy won in September earlier this year.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
article-image

PCB and ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi was amongst the dignitaries as Pakistan clinched the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 title on Sunday. Facing arch-rivals India, Pakistan clinched a mammoth 191-run win on the back of Sameer Minhas century in the final. Naqvi as ACC chief handed over the trophy to the Pakistan Shaheens in the presentation ceremony after the game.

It is a pivotal moment given the BCCI and PCB remain in a flux over India's Asia Cup Trophy. The Men in Blue are yet to receive their trophy despite winning the title in September. On that occassion, Suryakumar Yadav and Co had refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who later locked it away at ACC head quarters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I Toss Update: Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Toss, India Bowl First In Vizag

IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I Toss Update: Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Toss, India Bowl First In Vizag

'Bh**d**e, M*d*****d': India U-19 Skipper Ayush Mhatre REACTS Over Pakistani Pacer Ali Raza's...

'Bh**d**e, M*d*****d': India U-19 Skipper Ayush Mhatre REACTS Over Pakistani Pacer Ali Raza's...

'Couldn't Even Cross Sameer Minhas..': Netizens React After India Suffer Embarrassing 191-Run Defeat...

'Couldn't Even Cross Sameer Minhas..': Netizens React After India Suffer Embarrassing 191-Run Defeat...

India Still Waiting, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Hands U19 Asia Cup Trophy To Pakistan; VIDEO

India Still Waiting, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Hands U19 Asia Cup Trophy To Pakistan; VIDEO

IND Vs PAK, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: India Embarrassed, Batters Flop Show Hand 191-Run Defeat...

IND Vs PAK, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: India Embarrassed, Batters Flop Show Hand 191-Run Defeat...