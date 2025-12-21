'Bh**d**e, M*d*****d': India U-19 Skipper Ayush Mhatre REACTS Over Pakistani Pacer Ali Raza's Aggressive Send-Off

India U-19 Skipper Ayush Mhatre REACTS Over Pakistani Pacer Ali Raza's Aggressive Send-Off | X

UAE, December 21: Tensions are usually high in India vs Pakistan cricket matches and level rises immensely if the match is a final between these two enemy nations. A tense moment has gone viral from the India vs Pakistan Under-19 Final match on social media in which the Indian skipper hit back at Pakistani pacer for an aggressive send-off after getting out for a low score in the high-voltage final game.

India U-19 captain Ayush Mhatre and Pakistan pacer Ali Raza were involved in the cerbal spat during the match. The incident occurred when Mhatre was dismissed, following which emotions flared and angry words were exchanged on the field.

Ayush Mhatre got furious over the celebration and the animated send-off by Raza after which he can be clearly seen in the video abusing Ali Raza. He can be seen angrily sating, Bh*****e, M*******d' on the face of the bowler.

The video of the heated exchange quickly went viral on social media and the internet users gave mixed reactions. While some fans said that the incident reflected the intense rivalry between the two sides, others said that such behaviour should be avoided, especially by the young players of this age group.

Pakistan beat India in the high-voltage Asia Cup U-19 final. Sameer Minhas scripted history with his 172 off just 113 balls. He also became the highest individual run-scorer in the U-19 Asia Cup final beating Sami Aslam's 134 in the 2012 final.

Chasing a mammoth target of 348 in 50 overs, India was all out for only 156. Pakistan won the match by 191 runs and Minhas won the Man of the Match award for his historic ton.

India and Pakistan matches are always highly charged, even at the junior level and moments like these underline the pressure young players face on big stages.