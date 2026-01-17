'Happy To Be Back Home..': Damien Martyn Shares Heartfelt Update After Given 50/50 Chance On Survival From Awful Disease

Damien Martyn is back home after a battle with meningitis | Image Credits: X/Damien Martyn

Former Australian star Damien Martyn has shared a heartfelt update on his health following a prolonged battle with meningitis. Martyn was placed in induced coma on Boxing Day and was in intensive care for 8 days. However, the Australian made a miraculous recovery.

"Bring on 2026 …I'm back! So happy to be home, to be able to put my feet in the sand on the beach and to start thanking all those people that reached out to me and my family in their unwavering support," Martyn wrote in an emotional note posted on his X account, accompanied by a picture of him standing on a beach.

Martyn represented Australia in 67 Test matches, fell ill with meningitis on Boxing Day and was taken to hospital on the Gold Coast late last month, where he was placed in an induced coma. He woke from the coma earlier this month, began speaking again, and was discharged from hospital.

"On the 27th of December 2025 my life was taken out of my hands…when meningitis took over my brain & unbeknownst to me I was placed into a paralysed coma for 8 days to help me fight this awful disease. And that I did! Fight that is!…. " he wrote.

Meningitis refers to inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It is often caused by viruses or bacteria with the person developing a sudden fever, severe headache, and stiff neck, which can lead to an immediate need for medical care. Martyn was only given a 50-50 chance of surviving from the disease.

"After being given a 50/50 chance of surviving, I came out of the induced coma 8 days later…not able to walk or talk. And yet 4 days after that, with the doctors in disbelief, I walked, I talked and proved to them all why I should be released from hospital to start my recovery," Martyn shared in a social media post.

Martyn was instrumental in Australia's 2003 ODI World Cup final victory over India, scoring an unbeaten 88 despite batting with a broken finger and forming a crucial 234-run partnership with captain Ricky Ponting. He was part of the side that also won the 1999 ODI World Cup and the 2006 Champions Trophy.

Throughout his career, Martyn scored 4,406 runs in Test matches at an average of 46.37. Martyn also played 208 ODIs, scoring 5,346 runs at 40.90, with a top score of 144 not out. He made a famous 88 not out in the 2003 World Cup final, batting with a broken finger and sharing an epic partnership with captain Ricky Ponting as Australia beat India.