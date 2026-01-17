 Shubman Gill Brings ₹3 Lakh Water Purifier In Indore As Team India Prepares For 3rd ODI Against New Zealand
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShubman Gill Brings ₹3 Lakh Water Purifier In Indore As Team India Prepares For 3rd ODI Against New Zealand

Shubman Gill Brings ₹3 Lakh Water Purifier In Indore As Team India Prepares For 3rd ODI Against New Zealand

Ahead of the decisive India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Indore, Team India has taken extra off-field precautions. With the series tied 1–1, captain Shubman Gill reportedly brought a specialised ₹3 lakh water purification machine to his hotel room. The device can re-purify RO and bottled water, ensuring added safety before the crucial match at Holkar Stadium.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

As the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI looms large in Indore, Team India has taken unusual precautions off the field ahead of the crucial match. With the three‑game series level at 1–1, the deciding fixture at Holkar Stadium on 18 January 2026 is effectively a do‑or‑die contest for the hosts.

According to NDTV reports, captain Shubman Gill brought a specialised water purification machine worth nearly ₹3 lakh to his room. The device, capable of re‑purifying even RO‑treated and bottled water, has been installed inside his personal accommodations as an added safety measure.

Read Also
'Jai Shree Mahakal': Team India Star Player Virat Kohli Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In...
article-image
Read Also
IND Vs NZ T20I Series: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Earn Recall Amid Injury Crisis Ahead Of ICC T20...
article-image

While the hotel and the stadium already provide packaged drinking water and RO systems, the Indian camp’s decision to use its own purification setup underscores a high level of caution. The media manager declined to confirm if this step was directly linked to a recent water contamination crisis in Indore that has made national headlines.

Indore, despite being known as one of India’s cleaner cities, has been dealing with contaminated water issues that tragically impacted residents, drawing widespread concern.

FPJ Shorts
Are You 'Cooked'? Do You Need Some 'Curing Time'? Millennials, Here Is Your Handy Guide To Get Acquainted With Gen Z Slang
Are You 'Cooked'? Do You Need Some 'Curing Time'? Millennials, Here Is Your Handy Guide To Get Acquainted With Gen Z Slang
UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026 For Class 10 & 12 To Be Out Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details Here
UP Board Exam Admit Card 2026 For Class 10 & 12 To Be Out Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details Here
Shubman Gill Brings ₹3 Lakh Water Purifier In Indore As Team India Prepares For 3rd ODI Against New Zealand
Shubman Gill Brings ₹3 Lakh Water Purifier In Indore As Team India Prepares For 3rd ODI Against New Zealand
'Controversial Notice': Kangana Ranaut Joins 2016 Trend, Recollects Legal Battle With Hrithik Roshan; Shares Picture Arjun Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor
'Controversial Notice': Kangana Ranaut Joins 2016 Trend, Recollects Legal Battle With Hrithik Roshan; Shares Picture Arjun Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor

As India and New Zealand prepare for the series decider, both on and off the field, it’s clear that meticulous planning and extra precautions are being prioritised in Indore ahead of what promises to be a dramatic conclusion to the ODI series.

'Is Gautam Gambhir Watching?': Netizens React As Virat Kohli Lights Up Vijay Hazare Trophy With Back-To-Back Phenomenal Knocks

Virat Kohli reminded everyone why he is still one of the most feared batters in Indian cricket, producing two masterful knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy that instantly set social media ablaze. The former India captain first hammered a commanding 131 runs against Andhra Pradesh, and followed it up with a composed 77 against Gujarat, guiding his team through crucial moments in both fixtures.

Kohli’s innings against Andhra Pradesh was vintage: tempo control, precise strike rotation, and the signature flurry of boundaries once he settled. Walking in under pressure, he built the innings brick by brick before accelerating ruthlessly in the final overs. The hundred, celebrated with his trademark intensity, felt like a statement.

Just days later, against Gujarat, Kohli showed another side of his game. He anchored the innings with a measured 77, turning potential trouble into calm assurance. Where the first knock showcased dominance, this one highlighted experience, absorbing pressure, choosing bowlers smartly, and finishing with authority.

As soon as clips and score updates surfaced, cricket fans took over X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and fan forums, praising Kohli’s hunger and discipline despite his already legendary career.

One viral reaction summed up the mood perfectly: “Is Gautam Gambhir watching?” The comment, echoed by several others, hinted at the ongoing cricket chatter about selection dynamics and future leadership directions in Indian cricket.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shubman Gill Brings ₹3 Lakh Water Purifier In Indore As Team India Prepares For 3rd ODI Against...
Shubman Gill Brings ₹3 Lakh Water Purifier In Indore As Team India Prepares For 3rd ODI Against...
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Dates, Schedule, Route Highlights & How To Watch Live
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Dates, Schedule, Route Highlights & How To Watch Live
'We Are Slowly Being Poisoned': Indian Chess Star Vidit Gujrathi Slams Delhi's Hazardous Air Quality
'We Are Slowly Being Poisoned': Indian Chess Star Vidit Gujrathi Slams Delhi's Hazardous Air Quality
'Highly Unprofessional': Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt Criticises Playing Conditions At India Open, Urges...
'Highly Unprofessional': Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt Criticises Playing Conditions At India Open, Urges...
Pakistan Player's Brain Fade Moment Goes Viral After Shocking Run-Out Hands England Crucial Win At...
Pakistan Player's Brain Fade Moment Goes Viral After Shocking Run-Out Hands England Crucial Win At...