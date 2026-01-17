Shubman Gill Brings ₹3 Lakh Water Purifier In Indore As Team India Prepares For 3rd ODI Against New Zealand

Image: BCCI/X

As the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI looms large in Indore, Team India has taken unusual precautions off the field ahead of the crucial match. With the three‑game series level at 1–1, the deciding fixture at Holkar Stadium on 18 January 2026 is effectively a do‑or‑die contest for the hosts.

According to NDTV reports, captain Shubman Gill brought a specialised water purification machine worth nearly ₹3 lakh to his room. The device, capable of re‑purifying even RO‑treated and bottled water, has been installed inside his personal accommodations as an added safety measure.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While the hotel and the stadium already provide packaged drinking water and RO systems, the Indian camp’s decision to use its own purification setup underscores a high level of caution. The media manager declined to confirm if this step was directly linked to a recent water contamination crisis in Indore that has made national headlines.

Indore, despite being known as one of India’s cleaner cities, has been dealing with contaminated water issues that tragically impacted residents, drawing widespread concern.

As India and New Zealand prepare for the series decider, both on and off the field, it’s clear that meticulous planning and extra precautions are being prioritised in Indore ahead of what promises to be a dramatic conclusion to the ODI series.

'Is Gautam Gambhir Watching?': Netizens React As Virat Kohli Lights Up Vijay Hazare Trophy With Back-To-Back Phenomenal Knocks

Virat Kohli reminded everyone why he is still one of the most feared batters in Indian cricket, producing two masterful knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy that instantly set social media ablaze. The former India captain first hammered a commanding 131 runs against Andhra Pradesh, and followed it up with a composed 77 against Gujarat, guiding his team through crucial moments in both fixtures.

Kohli’s innings against Andhra Pradesh was vintage: tempo control, precise strike rotation, and the signature flurry of boundaries once he settled. Walking in under pressure, he built the innings brick by brick before accelerating ruthlessly in the final overs. The hundred, celebrated with his trademark intensity, felt like a statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Just days later, against Gujarat, Kohli showed another side of his game. He anchored the innings with a measured 77, turning potential trouble into calm assurance. Where the first knock showcased dominance, this one highlighted experience, absorbing pressure, choosing bowlers smartly, and finishing with authority.

As soon as clips and score updates surfaced, cricket fans took over X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and fan forums, praising Kohli’s hunger and discipline despite his already legendary career.

One viral reaction summed up the mood perfectly: “Is Gautam Gambhir watching?” The comment, echoed by several others, hinted at the ongoing cricket chatter about selection dynamics and future leadership directions in Indian cricket.