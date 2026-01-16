 IND Vs NZ T20I Series: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Earn Recall Amid Injury Crisis Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs NZ T20I Series: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Earn Recall Amid Injury Crisis Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

IND Vs NZ T20I Series: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Earn Recall Amid Injury Crisis Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Shreyas Iyer has earned a recall to the Indian T20I side following the injuries to Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar. Iyer has been named for the first three T20Is, the games Varma is set to miss following surgery. Ravi Bishnoi meanwhile makes the cut for all 5 games, with Sundar ruled out due to a side strain. The replacements come ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer returns to the T20I set up for the first time since December 2023. | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Shreyas Iyer makes a return to the Indian T20I for the first time in over 2 years. Shreyas' return to the set up was confirmed by BCCI late on Friday following the current injury crisis. India are without stalwart Tilak Varma for the first three games, who is undergoing recovery from a surgery.

Alongside Varma, India are also without Washington Sundar. Sundar featured in the IND vs NZ 1st T20I, but suffered a side strain that ruled him out of the remainder of the series. Ravi Bishnoi meanwhile has been roped in as replacement.

India's updated T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi

Read Also
Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
article-image

Shreyas last played in the shortest format of the game for India in December 2023. Since then, he has led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the title in 2024. Shreyas Iyer followed it up with another finals appearance with Punjab Kings last year. He scored 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.07.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 16: Armaan Breaks Down As He Gets To Know About Meher's Truth
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 16: Armaan Breaks Down As He Gets To Know About Meher's Truth
PMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP–Mahayuti Secures Clear Majority With 59 Seats, Stakes Claim To Mayor’s Post
PMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP–Mahayuti Secures Clear Majority With 59 Seats, Stakes Claim To Mayor’s Post
IND Vs NZ T20I Series: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Earn Recall Amid Injury Crisis Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
IND Vs NZ T20I Series: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Earn Recall Amid Injury Crisis Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
'Mumbai In Miniature': Google India Shares Animated Version Of The Nostalgic Cityscapes Made By Gemini | VIDEO
'Mumbai In Miniature': Google India Shares Animated Version Of The Nostalgic Cityscapes Made By Gemini | VIDEO

With Tilak Varma nursing an injury and Riyan Parag also injured, Shreyas has forced his way back into Team India's plans. Should he feature and put a good performance, he could force his way back into India's T20 World Cup plans.

The first three T20Is of the IND vs NZ series will be played on January 21, 23 and 25. India can submit changes to their T20 world Cup squad to ICC by January 31. In that regard, it is a crucial squad change announcement by the BCCI.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs NZ T20I Series: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Earn Recall Amid Injury Crisis Ahead Of ICC T20...
IND Vs NZ T20I Series: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Earn Recall Amid Injury Crisis Ahead Of ICC T20...
IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of Series...
IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of Series...
FPJ Exclusive Interview: Seven-Time Olympic Medallist Andre De Grasse Still Aims To Be The Best And...
FPJ Exclusive Interview: Seven-Time Olympic Medallist Andre De Grasse Still Aims To Be The Best And...
RCB Vs GG, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Win Toss, RCB Women To Bat First In Navi Mumbai
RCB Vs GG, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Win Toss, RCB Women To Bat First In Navi Mumbai
VIDEO: Babar Azam's ANGRY REACTION Goes Viral After Steve Smith Refuses Single, Gets Out Next Over...
VIDEO: Babar Azam's ANGRY REACTION Goes Viral After Steve Smith Refuses Single, Gets Out Next Over...