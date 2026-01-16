RCB Vs GG, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Win Toss, RCB Women To Bat First In Navi Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will bat first at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday. Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and opted to field first in what is a top of the table clash in WPL 2026. The Giants have made one change to their line up, with young Shivani Singh coming in to make her debut.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Playing XI: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Gujarat Giants Women Playing XI: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Shivani Singh, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

More to follow..