Steve Smith Smashes 4 Consecutive Sixes In Massive 32-Run Over En Route 41-Ball Century | VIDEO

Steve Smith took centre stage with a fine knock at the Big Bash League on Friday. Smith overshadowed former teammate David Warner to smash a swashbuckling century at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Opening the batting with Babar Azam, Smith stroked a 42-ball century to guide the Sydney Sixers to victory.

One of the highlights of Smith's innings was his take down of Ryan Hadley. The Australian ace smashed 4 consecutive sixes of the right arm pacer and added another boundary to pick up 32 runs from the 12th over. It remains the most expensive over in BBL history.

Smith eventually managed 100 off 42 balls, with 5 fours and 9 sixes. The opener's assault ensured that Sixers made a easy chase to keep their hopes for the BBL playoffs alive. Sixers chased down 192 with more than 2 overs to spare in Sydney.

One of those sixes was a massive 107m. The shot in the 9th over of the innings, hit the roof helping him reach his half-century. He accelerated further, reaching the three-figure mark in 41 balls. It was Steve Smith's 4th century in BBL, in just 36 matches. He put on a stellar 141-run stand with Babar Azam at the top of the order, putting the Sixers on top of the chase.