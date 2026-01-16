Steve Smith In Disbelief After Babar Azam Fails To Stop Boundary During Big Bash League Match; Video

Image: KFC Big Bash League/X

A moment of rare on-field confusion involving two modern-day greats lit up social media during the Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League clash, as Steve Smith’s baffled reaction went viral after Babar Azam failed to stop a ball from reaching the boundary.

The incident occurred when Nic Maddinson struck a powerful straight drive that flew past the bowler and raced towards the long-on and long-off region. Steve Smith, representing the Sydney Sixers, was positioned at long off, while Pakistan star Babar Azam was stationed at long on. Anticipating a routine stop, both fielders sprinted in to cut off the shot.

However, despite getting close to the ball, Babar was unable to intercept it cleanly, allowing it to roll past and cross the boundary. The unexpected miss prompted an immediate reaction from Smith, who turned with a visibly puzzled expression, hands raised in disbelief, a moment quickly picked up by the broadcast cameras.

The clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, with fans amused by Smith’s animated response and surprised by the uncharacteristic lapse from Babar. Memes and reactions followed, adding to the entertainment of an already high-voltage Sydney derby.

While the moment had no lasting impact on the outcome of the match, it became one of the most talked-about highlights of the game, underscoring how even the best players can have off moments under pressure.

Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive WWE Championship Belt From John Cena At Big Bash League?

A viral image on X (formerly Twitter) claims that Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam received a WWE Championship belt from wrestling stars John Cena, The Big Show, and Roman Reigns during the Big Bash League. The photo shows Azam holding the belt while standing beside the WWE legends, and the post has led many fans to believe the unusual crossover actually took place.

However, the claim is false. There is no report from the Big Bash League, any participating franchise, WWE, or credible sports media confirming such an event. None of the wrestlers were present at a BBL match, and there has never been an official collaboration involving a WWE title presentation to a cricketer. If such an event had occurred, it would have been widely covered across global sports news.

Fact-checkers reviewing the photo found that it is AI generated. The image shows typical AI artifacts such as mismatched lighting, distorted edges, and unnatural blending where the figures meet. Similar fabricated celebrity mash-ups have gone viral before. While Babar Azam is indeed playing in the Big Bash League, he did not receive any WWE belt, and the viral post is misleading. The picture circulating online depicts an event that never happened.