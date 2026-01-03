David Warner Celebrates Record BBL Century With '6-7' Meme: Know About The Viral Celebration Across Global Sport? | VIDEO

David Warner Celebrates Record BBL Century With '6-7' Meme | X

Sydney, January 03: Veteran Australian batter David Warner turned back the clock on Saturday with a stunning knock in the Big Bash League 2025-26 (BBL), smashing a record-breaking 130 off just 65 balls for Sydney Thunder. The innings not only rescued Thunder after a disastrous start but also grabbed attention for Warner's cheeky on-field celebration - the "6-7" gesture. The celebration is lately going viral on social media.

Thunder were in early trouble after losing both Matthew Gilkes and Sam Konstas without scoring. Walking in under pressure, Warner took control of the innings, hammering nine sixes and 11 fours at a strike rate of 200.

His knock became the highest individual score by a Thunder batter and also placed him in an elite Big Bash club, joining Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Brown and Matthew Wade as the only players to score 130 or more in a BBL innings.

Remarkably, this was Warner's first Big Bash century since his very first BBL match back in 2011. That innings had come in the inaugural season, featuring big names like Chris Gayle, Usman Khawaja and Shane Warne. More than a decade later, Warner once again reminded fans of his explosive best.

After bringing up the hundred, Warner broke out his trademark leaping celebration, long associated with his Test cricket centuries. But this time, he added a modern twist - flashing the "6-7" celebration. Commentator Mark Howard joked it was "for the kids at home," while Mark Waugh praised Warner's movement, footwork and clean hitting, calling it a "tremendous innings."

The moment also carried emotion, as Warner reached his century alongside teammate Nic Maddinson, who recently returned to the Big Bash after overcoming testicular cancer. Maddinson scored 30 off 26 balls before retiring out to allow Daniel Sams to add late runs, helping Thunder post a challenging total of 206.

What is the '6-7' celebration?

The "6-7" celebration is a viral hand gesture and phrase that has spread across global sport in recent months. Often involving a shrug-like motion, a hand flourish and the words "six-seven" or "so-so," the celebration doesn't have a fixed meaning. It is largely seen as a fun, hype expression.

The trend gained popularity in late 2025, especially in American sports, with NFL players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Nik Bonitto using it during games. It is linked to Gen Z internet culture and is believed to have originated from rapper Skrilla's song Doot Doot. Some fans say it refers to Philadelphia's 67th Street, while others describe it as "brainrot" slang - deliberately absurd and meaningless, which is exactly why it resonates with younger audiences.

Warner, now retired from Test cricket since 2024, continues to play in the Big Bash while also working in the media. By mixing an old-school leap with a new-age viral celebration, the 39-year-old showed he can still connect with a new generation.