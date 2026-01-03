 David Warner Celebrates Record BBL Century With '6-7' Meme: Know About The Viral Celebration Across Global Sport? | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsDavid Warner Celebrates Record BBL Century With '6-7' Meme: Know About The Viral Celebration Across Global Sport? | VIDEO

David Warner Celebrates Record BBL Century With '6-7' Meme: Know About The Viral Celebration Across Global Sport? | VIDEO

The innings not only rescued Thunder after a disastrous start but also grabbed attention for Warner's cheeky on-field celebration - the "6-7" gesture. The celebration is lately going viral on social media.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
David Warner Celebrates Record BBL Century With '6-7' Meme | X

Sydney, January 03: Veteran Australian batter David Warner turned back the clock on Saturday with a stunning knock in the Big Bash League 2025-26 (BBL), smashing a record-breaking 130 off just 65 balls for Sydney Thunder. The innings not only rescued Thunder after a disastrous start but also grabbed attention for Warner's cheeky on-field celebration - the "6-7" gesture. The celebration is lately going viral on social media.

Thunder were in early trouble after losing both Matthew Gilkes and Sam Konstas without scoring. Walking in under pressure, Warner took control of the innings, hammering nine sixes and 11 fours at a strike rate of 200.

His knock became the highest individual score by a Thunder batter and also placed him in an elite Big Bash club, joining Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Brown and Matthew Wade as the only players to score 130 or more in a BBL innings.

Remarkably, this was Warner's first Big Bash century since his very first BBL match back in 2011. That innings had come in the inaugural season, featuring big names like Chris Gayle, Usman Khawaja and Shane Warne. More than a decade later, Warner once again reminded fans of his explosive best.

FPJ Shorts
'Avoid Non-Essential Travel': India Issues Travel Advisory For Venezuela After US Military Operation
'Avoid Non-Essential Travel': India Issues Travel Advisory For Venezuela After US Military Operation
Suspended Ballari SP Attempts Suicide Amid Political Storm Over Congress–BJP Clash And Crossfire Death
Suspended Ballari SP Attempts Suicide Amid Political Storm Over Congress–BJP Clash And Crossfire Death
Anupamaa Written Update, January 3: Bharti's Vidaai Leaves Everyone Emotional
Anupamaa Written Update, January 3: Bharti's Vidaai Leaves Everyone Emotional
'We Are Going To Run Venezuela': Trump Shares First Picture Of 'Captured' President Nicolas Maduro
'We Are Going To Run Venezuela': Trump Shares First Picture Of 'Captured' President Nicolas Maduro

After bringing up the hundred, Warner broke out his trademark leaping celebration, long associated with his Test cricket centuries. But this time, he added a modern twist - flashing the "6-7" celebration. Commentator Mark Howard joked it was "for the kids at home," while Mark Waugh praised Warner's movement, footwork and clean hitting, calling it a "tremendous innings."

The moment also carried emotion, as Warner reached his century alongside teammate Nic Maddinson, who recently returned to the Big Bash after overcoming testicular cancer. Maddinson scored 30 off 26 balls before retiring out to allow Daniel Sams to add late runs, helping Thunder post a challenging total of 206.

What is the '6-7' celebration?

The "6-7" celebration is a viral hand gesture and phrase that has spread across global sport in recent months. Often involving a shrug-like motion, a hand flourish and the words "six-seven" or "so-so," the celebration doesn't have a fixed meaning. It is largely seen as a fun, hype expression.

The trend gained popularity in late 2025, especially in American sports, with NFL players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Nik Bonitto using it during games. It is linked to Gen Z internet culture and is believed to have originated from rapper Skrilla's song Doot Doot. Some fans say it refers to Philadelphia's 67th Street, while others describe it as "brainrot" slang - deliberately absurd and meaningless, which is exactly why it resonates with younger audiences.

Read Also
Pantastic Moment! Alastair Cook And David Warner Hilariously Attempt To Play Rishabh Pant's Iconic...
article-image

Warner, now retired from Test cricket since 2024, continues to play in the Big Bash while also working in the media. By mixing an old-school leap with a new-age viral celebration, the 39-year-old showed he can still connect with a new generation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

David Warner Celebrates Record BBL Century With '6-7' Meme: Know About The Viral Celebration Across...

David Warner Celebrates Record BBL Century With '6-7' Meme: Know About The Viral Celebration Across...

KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Which Bowlers Can Shah Rukh Khan's Team Target To Replace...

KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Which Bowlers Can Shah Rukh Khan's Team Target To Replace...

AIFF Hold Emergency Meeting, To Announce ISL 2025/26 Schedule Next Week After Players Make FIFA Plea

AIFF Hold Emergency Meeting, To Announce ISL 2025/26 Schedule Next Week After Players Make FIFA Plea

'Mind Boggling..': Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin React After Ruturaj Gaikwad DROPPED For IND Vs NZ ODI...

'Mind Boggling..': Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin React After Ruturaj Gaikwad DROPPED For IND Vs NZ ODI...

After KKR-Mustafizur Controversy, IND Vs BAN Series In Doubt, BCCI Leave Decision To Government Nod

After KKR-Mustafizur Controversy, IND Vs BAN Series In Doubt, BCCI Leave Decision To Government Nod