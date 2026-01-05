 Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Kaif Summoned For SIR Hearing In Kolkata - Here's Why
Mohammed Shami and his brother Mohammed Kaif have been summoned for a hearing as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Reports suggest complications with Shami and his brother's enumeration forms, resulting in the enquiry. The hearing is set between January 9 and 11 in Kolkata where both brothers are listed as voters.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Mohammed Shami | Credits: Twitter

India pacer Mohammed Shami and brother Mohammed Kaif have been pulled up by an SIR investigation. Shami, currently playing for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has been summoned for a hearing with Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO). The two brothers hail from Uttar Pradesh, but play for Bengal, having been residents in Kolkata for the past few years.

As per India Today, Shami and his brother were included in the hearing list due to issues in their voter forms. The problems involved errors in self-mapping and listing of family members. Shami is registered as a voter in KMC Ward 93 under the Rashbehari Assembly constituency. Although he was born in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, he has been living in Kolkata permanently for many years.

Shami’s hearing has been scheduled to take place between January 9 and 11. An SIR hearing is to verify or resolve issues in a voter’s details. It is often in case of discrepancies in details and the said voter has to appear in front of an electoral official.

In Shami's case, it is likely his domicile in Uttar Pradesh and his move to West Bengal in pursuit of a cricketing career.

article-image

