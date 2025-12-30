Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Gets Online Hate Over Pic With Jagannath Puri Priest On Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025

Hasin Jahan, ex-wife of India cricketer Mohammed Shami was at the receiving end of hate comments on social media. Jahan made a trip to Odisha and met with the priest of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, a sacred Hindu temple. She received divine blessings on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025.

Jahan shared the images on Instagram, where she and her daughter received blessing. "Jagannath kumar Daitopotti from Jagannath temple Puri Mahaprabhu is the only Sevayat who changes the Brahma (heart) of Lord Jagannath during Nabakalebara," she captioned the images.

The post divided the netizens online. Several saw the beauty of a secular India, where Hasin Jahan was blessed by an Hindu priest on a sacred day. However, it soon became a communal affair with a lot of hate directed towards her. A user commented that 'they do not need women like her'. A few later insulted her by commenting '4 Lakh', the alimony paid by Mohammed Shami per month.

Hate comments on Hasin Jahan's Instagram post |

Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan were married in 2014 but have been separated since 2018 after Jahan filed a police complaint accusing the cricketer of domestic violence. The case has since evolved into a prolonged legal dispute over financial support and family maintenance.

As recently as November, Jahan sought a total of ₹10 lakh per month, ₹7 lakh for herself and ₹3 lakh for their daughter citing Shami's lavish lifestyle. The demand was subsequently quashed by the Calcutta High Court. The current arrangement sees Shami pay ₹1.5 lakh to her and ₹2.5 lakh for their daughter each month.

Shami last played for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy. After a difficult IPL season, he was traded to the Lucknow Super Giants before the IPL 2026 Auction.