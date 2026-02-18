'Pakistani English At Its Best': Sahibzada Farhan Trolled For Calling Ahmad Shahzad His 'Younger Brother' In Viral Social Media Post | X

Mumbai, February 18: Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has become the target of trolling on social media even after smashing a century in the crucial game against Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Riding on his century, Pakistan became the last team to qualify for the Super 8 stage in the tournament. A social media post of the Pakistani opener is going viral on social media in which he mistakenly called Ahmad Shahzad his "younger brother".

Sahibzada Farhan became the second batter in Pakistan Cricket Team to score a century in the ICC T20 World Cup. Earlier, Ahmad Shahzad scored the only century in T20 World Cup history by a Pakistani player.

Reacting to Sahibzada's century, Shahzad shared a social post, welcoming Sahibzada to the centurion club after which Sahibzada also reacted to the post.

Ahmad Shahzad said in the social media post, "Welcome to the club buddy." Sahibzada Farhan replied to the post and said that Ahmad always supported him like a "younger brother".

He said, "Ahmad bhai, You always supported me like a younger brother Your faith in me gave me strength in tough times. This achievement is as much yours as it is mine. InshaAllah this is just the beginning."

The internet users were quick to spot his error after which he is being brutally trolled on social media. One of the users said, "Younger brother: you are 29 and he is 34... Pakistani English at its best..."

Another user asked, "Like a younger brother? Ahmed shahzad is younger to u?"

Pakistani cricketers have a history of being trolled for their poor English speaking skills. Right from Inzamam-ul-Haq to the current Captain Salman Ali Agha, all the players have been trolled for their mistakes while speaking the language.