 ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Full Schedule: Mumbai's Wankhede To Host WI VS ZIM, India To Play In Ahmedabad, Chennai And Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Full Schedule: Mumbai's Wankhede To Host WI VS ZIM, India To Play In Ahmedabad, Chennai And Kolkata

ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Full Schedule: Mumbai's Wankhede To Host WI VS ZIM, India To Play In Ahmedabad, Chennai And Kolkata

The Super 8 line up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set after Pakistan became the final team to qualify for the next round. While it was largely business as usual, Zimbabwe sprung the biggest surprise knocking out Australia in the process. The top 8 teams have now been divided into 2 groups of 4 with India drawn alongside South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 12:10 AM IST
article-image

The Super 8 line up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set after Pakistan became the final team to qualify for the next round. Needing a win in their final game, the Men in Green brushed aside Namibia by a record 102-run margin to get the two important points. South Africa and India also picked up wins on Wednesday to finish their group stage campaigns with 4 wins to their names.

The two finalists from the 2024 edition have been placed in the same pre-seeded group for the Super 8 stages. Alongside India and South Africa, West Indies another table topper and Zimbabwe have made it to the next round.

Group B features co-hosts Sri Lanka alongside Pakistan, while New Zealand and England have also sealed safe passage to Round 2. In the biggest surprise, Australia were knocked out of contention despite having a game in hand.

The Super 8 stage kicks off on Saturday with New Zealand facing off against Pakistan. India will play their first Super 8 game against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Proteas have played two games at the venue already, while India also featured against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.

FPJ Shorts
ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Full Schedule: Mumbai's Wankhede To Host WI VS ZIM, India To Play In Ahmedabad, Chennai And Kolkata
ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Full Schedule: Mumbai's Wankhede To Host WI VS ZIM, India To Play In Ahmedabad, Chennai And Kolkata
Mumbai News: Patients Travel 15 Km As CT Scan Machine Remains Non-Functional At Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital
Mumbai News: Patients Travel 15 Km As CT Scan Machine Remains Non-Functional At Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital
Govt Bodies Owe 3,368 Crores In Property Tax To BMC; MMRDA, MHADA, Police Commissioner Among Top Defaulters
Govt Bodies Owe 3,368 Crores In Property Tax To BMC; MMRDA, MHADA, Police Commissioner Among Top Defaulters
Bhiwandi Mayoral Polls: Key Contender Vilas Patil Sent To Judicial Custody, Court Permits Him To Vote On Feb 20
Bhiwandi Mayoral Polls: Key Contender Vilas Patil Sent To Judicial Custody, Court Permits Him To Vote On Feb 20

Their other two Super 8 games will be played at Chennai against Zimbabwe and Kolkata against West Indies. There will be no India matches at the Wankhede Stadium. In fact, the only Super 8 game in Mumbai will be the West Indies vs Zimbabwe game on Monday, 23 Feb.

Read Also
T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan’s Maiden Century And Spin Quartet Steamroll Namibia As...
article-image

The top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals. Should India qualify for the semi-final, as hosts, they will play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

If Pakistan qualify for the semis, the first semi-final will be moved from Kolkata to Colombo. Should Salman Agha and Co reach the final, the summit clash will also be held at the R Premadasa Stadium. If not then, Narendra Modi Stadium, the venue for the 2023 World Cup Final, will host the final on Sunday, March 8.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Full Schedule: Mumbai's Wankhede To Host WI VS ZIM, India To Play In Ahmedabad,...
ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Full Schedule: Mumbai's Wankhede To Host WI VS ZIM, India To Play In Ahmedabad,...
'Pakistani English At Its Best': Sahibzada Farhan Trolled For Calling Ahmad Shahzad His 'Younger...
'Pakistani English At Its Best': Sahibzada Farhan Trolled For Calling Ahmad Shahzad His 'Younger...
'Unhone Bhi Kuch Nahi Kiya...': Shadab Khan Hits Back At Criticism From Ex-Players After India...
'Unhone Bhi Kuch Nahi Kiya...': Shadab Khan Hits Back At Criticism From Ex-Players After India...
J&K Storm Into Maiden Ranji Final, Stun Bengal
J&K Storm Into Maiden Ranji Final, Stun Bengal
Pakistan, Zimbabwe And Other Super 8 Teams Also Qualify For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028
Pakistan, Zimbabwe And Other Super 8 Teams Also Qualify For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028