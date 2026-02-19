ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Full Schedule: Mumbai's Wankhede To Host WI VS ZIM, India To Play In Ahmedabad, Chennai And Kolkata

The Super 8 line up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set after Pakistan became the final team to qualify for the next round. Needing a win in their final game, the Men in Green brushed aside Namibia by a record 102-run margin to get the two important points. South Africa and India also picked up wins on Wednesday to finish their group stage campaigns with 4 wins to their names.

The two finalists from the 2024 edition have been placed in the same pre-seeded group for the Super 8 stages. Alongside India and South Africa, West Indies another table topper and Zimbabwe have made it to the next round.

Group B features co-hosts Sri Lanka alongside Pakistan, while New Zealand and England have also sealed safe passage to Round 2. In the biggest surprise, Australia were knocked out of contention despite having a game in hand.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Super 8 stage kicks off on Saturday with New Zealand facing off against Pakistan. India will play their first Super 8 game against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Proteas have played two games at the venue already, while India also featured against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.

Their other two Super 8 games will be played at Chennai against Zimbabwe and Kolkata against West Indies. There will be no India matches at the Wankhede Stadium. In fact, the only Super 8 game in Mumbai will be the West Indies vs Zimbabwe game on Monday, 23 Feb.

The top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals. Should India qualify for the semi-final, as hosts, they will play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

If Pakistan qualify for the semis, the first semi-final will be moved from Kolkata to Colombo. Should Salman Agha and Co reach the final, the summit clash will also be held at the R Premadasa Stadium. If not then, Narendra Modi Stadium, the venue for the 2023 World Cup Final, will host the final on Sunday, March 8.