 Mohammed Shami, West Bengal Government Issued Notice By Supreme Court Regarding Hasin Jahan Seeking More Maintenance
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
Mohammad Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan | Image: X

The Supreme Court has issued notices to Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and the West Bengal government after his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, approached the court seeking higher monthly alimony. Jahan has challenged a Calcutta High Court order that directed Shami to pay ₹1.5 lakh to her and ₹2.5 lakh for their daughter each month, arguing that the amount is insufficient to meet their needs.

According to ANI, During the hearing, a bench of the Supreme Court reportedly observed that the maintenance granted by the High Court appeared “quite handsome” as an interim arrangement.

Hasin Jahan's alimony plea

The Calcutta High Court’s July 1 order, issued by Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee, had raised Jahan’s monthly maintenance from the earlier ₹1.3 lakh set by a district court. However, Jahan had sought a total of ₹10 lakh per month ₹7 lakh for herself and ₹3 lakh for their daughter an appeal the High Court did not entertain.

Shami and Hasin Jahan were married in 2014 but have been separated since 2018 after Jahan filed a police complaint accusing the cricketer of domestic violence. The case has since evolved into a prolonged legal dispute over financial support and family maintenance.

What's next for Shami?

Mohammed Shami is currently playing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. In the five innings so far he has picked up 15 wickets right after recovering from injury. Despite the splendid performance, the pacer was overlooked for the upccoming home Test series against South Africa.

After being overlooked for the series, Shami took an indirect dig at chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Answering to fans question on Youtube Shami said, "If you have the talent, then no one can stop you. You have to keep working hard, keep practicing and try and perform to the best of your ability. If you are loyal, hard working and a good performer, then your enemies or people you don't trust cannot stop you for long. Talent always sells,"

