'Dravid Biopic loading... With Gavaskar's Cameo?' Fans Ask As Gulshan Devaiah Drops Flight Pics With Cricket Legends | Instagram @gulshandevaiah

Gulshan Devaiah recently dropped moments from his recent 'legends loaded flight' on his social media handles, grabbing the eyeballs of the netizens who are now dreaming of a whole new biopic. The Kantara: Chapter 1 fame actor posted pictures with former cricketing legends, Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid, with whom he shared his flight. The actor also teased fans and his dear friend and director, Anurag Kashyap, in the caption.

"One up on you @anuragkashyap10. I got a legends loaded flight today," Devaiah wrote while sharing joyful selfies with the iconic Indian batters. One of the two pictures showed Devaiah clicking a selfie with little master Sunil Gavaskar, posing behind him in a 'swag' look, putting on black sunglasses. While the other picture shows a selfie with Rahul Dravid, as both shared a joyful moment.

TAKE A LOOK:

Devaiah probably witnessed a dream of many cricket fans who want to share space with such legends, and as mentioned by one of the users in the comments, even the selfies look like a 'fan moment' gesture by the actor.

Fans Ask If Biopic Is Brewing?

As a Few fans on X and Instagram noted that Gulshan Devaiah and Rahul Dravid look 'very similar,' netizens are now also speculating if there are any possibilities of a biopic brewing with the unexpected post.

One user wrote, "Dravid Biopic loading? With Gavaskar's cameo?"

Teases Anurag Kashyap

The actor also teased and tagged Anurag Kashyap in the post, saying, "One up on you." While the notorious director responded within an hour on Instagram, writing, "I hate you."

Comments | Instagram @gulshandevaiah

Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap have worked together on the film That Girl in Yellow Boots (2010) and the TV series Bad Cop (2024). In Bad Cop, Devaiah plays the lead role of a police officer while Kashyap takes on the role of a villain.