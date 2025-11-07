Janhvi Kapoor Turns Royal Bridesmaid In Cobalt Patola Lehenga & ₹2.86 Lakh Oxidised Bag

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 07, 2025
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently made a splash at her friend’s mehendi ceremony, turning heads in a vibrant cobalt patola lehenga that proved why she’s the new-age fashion icon
She donned a custom Jigyam lehenga that was drenched in cobalt blue and magenta hues, embellished with mirrors, threads, and geometric embroidery
The voluminous skirt paired with a fitted, blue embroidered blouse and a contrasting fuchsia dupatta brought the perfect mix of drama and structure
Her accessory game was stronger than ever, featuring a handcrafted Agira Silver Box Purse by Motifs from Surabhi Didwania's label, costing a hefty Rs 2.86 lakh
Additionally, Janhvi adorned herself in antique silver and gemstone jewelry, including a chunky choker, layered necklaces and matching drop earrings
She kept her makeup warm and radiant with bronzed skin, kohl-rimmed eyes, a soft shimmer on the lids, rose-tinted lips and a tiny maroon bindi
The Dhadak actress rounded off her royal bridesmaid glam with a sleek, middle-parted braid decorated with metallic hair ornaments
